WA Police are investigating reports that a female staff member physically assaulted children at a Wheatbelt school. The West understands that parents of primary-school-aged students at the regional school have complained about incidents where the staff member allegedly hit them in the back of the head. Specialist detectives trained in child interviewing techniques visited the school late last year to take witness statements. “Police are investigating two reports of students being assaulted at a school in the Wheatbelt District,” a police spokesman confirmed. “This investigation remains ongoing and police will work closely with the Department of Education to bring a resolution to these reports.“ Education director-general Lisa Rodgers said her department was also looking into the matter after being notified of a staff member’s alleged “inappropriate behaviour” last year. “The Department of Education was advised in Term 4, 2023, of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by a staff member at a Wheatbelt school,” Ms Rodgers said. “Enquiries commenced immediately into those allegations and are ongoing. “This matter is currently being assessed by police, and therefore, the department is not in a position to comment.” Under WA school regulations, education staff can only make physical contact with students if it is considered an appropriate response to prevent harm to themselves or others, such as intervening to break up a fight. Any physical contact must be “reasonable” and should not be used to punish or hurt students. The inquiry into concerns at the Wheatbelt school comes after two staff members from other schools faced internal Education Department investigations last year over allegations they were too rough with young students. In August, The West revealed the department was looking into complaints that an education assistant from a northern suburbs school had made inappropriate contact with kindy students, including physically yanking four-year-old children’s arms. And in May the department temporarily suspended a teacher from a South West school amid parents’ claims she was grabbing and squeezing students. The department has since finalised its inquiries into the actions of both staff members but said it was unable to comment further on matters related to individual employees.