The Cook Government has lost the fight against the polyphagous shot-hole borer, with it no longer “technically feasible” to eradicate the invasive pest from WA. The small beetle, which burrows into trees and infects them with a fungus, has wreaked havoc across the Perth metropolitan since it was first detected in 2021 — infecting about 4800 trees. The only way to stop the pest is to remove the infected trees but Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis revealed on Thursday the Government would now transition to a management strategy after tthe National Management Group determined it was no longer feasible to eradicate the pest. Up to $26.5 million has been provisioned for the shift to a management pan in the State Budget as well as a further $2.17 million to fund three research projects to help limit the spread of the pest to the regions. The research, through the WA Agricultural Research Collaboration, will include investigating chemical treatments. Ms Jarvis said she hoped research could come up with new solutions to eradicate the borer but it may be a biosecurity threat WA farmers will have to learn to live with. “The hard work we have done over the last few years has been incredibly successful in keeping the borer out of our regional locations and the people of Perth will still be asked to report possible sightings of shot-hole borer,” she said. “Part of the transition to management is to actually slow the spread and we obviously hope that science can come up with an answer before it becomes a concern. “The fact that a National Management Group have said it’s not no longer technically feasible to eradicate indicates that we may have to learn to live with this pest in the near future.” Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development deputy director-general Mia Carbon said the borer’s reproduction rate and a lack of successful chemical treatments were key contributors in the shift to a management plan. The pest has been able to reproduce within a 30-day timeframe in WA. “Ongoing eradication efforts would have required the removal of a significant number of trees from Perth’s urban canopy and given the biology and the behaviour of the pest in the WA environment this was unlikely to be successful long term,” she said. “The behaviour of the pest in WA has shown us that it can reproduce quite quickly because of our environmental conditions and that’s been a significant contributing factor. “In any biosecurity response, sometimes you get to the point where we say that the cure is now potentially worse than living with the the problem long term. “We’re better to find long term management strategies that minimise the impact on communities, industries and our environment and take that path.” The Opposition blamed the Cook Government’s move away from eradication on an inadequate early response to the borer. “This is an abject failure on behalf of the State Government, they have raised the white flag,” Shadow Agriculture Minister Lachlan Hunter said. “Hindsight is a wonderful thing, if this act was properly responded to with proper funding then maybe we could have stopped the infestation. “We have some of the most productive citrus and avocado farms in the nation and if this shot-hole borer contaminates places just 20 to 30 kilometres around our Perth foothills, it’ll see devastating effects on the horticulture and agriculture industry.” WA Local Government Association president Karen Chappel said local governments would bare the brunt of ongoing costs. “This failure will have significant implications for Local Government, who are already spending millions to control the polyphagous shot-hole borer and increase tree canopy, and will now face the additional, ongoing costs of managing or removing infected and dying trees in public parks and streets,” she said. “While the WA tree recovery program is a step in the right direction, there is much more to be done and in the transition to a management phase, more direct funding is needed to assist local governments.” Ms Carbon said the work done so far had stopped the borer from spreading outside of the Perth metropolitan area, urging the community to continue to follow quarantine rules and report sightings. A sighting can be reported through the MyPestGuide app or via the website.