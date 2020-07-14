Harvey companies crowned the cream of the crop

Two dairy manufacturers in Harvey have been crowned the cream of the crop after winning championship titles in the Dairy Industry Association of Australia 2020 competition.

Harvey Cheese and Parmalat (Harvey Fresh) were delivered with a bag of trophies to mark their achievements.

The awards ceremony was unable to go ahead, due to COVID-19, however representatives from the competition journeyed to Harvey to hand-deliver the awards.

Harvey Cheese won the Champion Butter category with its Cultured Butter, Chives and Garlic coming out on top.

However, cheesemaker Robert St Duke said there was no secret to his award-winning butter.

Camera Icon Robert St Duke from Harvey Cheese cleaned up at the Dairy Industry Awards.

“I just let mother nature take care of it,” Mr St Duke said.

“The butter turns from a neutral to an acid in the culture process and it a lot healthier for the consumer.”

Harvey Cheese also won a further four gold and 11 silver medals in the competition.

Harvey Fresh won the Champion Dairy Dessert with its Vanilla Flavoured Country Custard.

The company also won two gold and 13 silver medals.

Bannister Downs Dairy won the Champion Milk category and Brownes won the Champion Yoghurt award.