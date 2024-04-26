Livestock producers have told a Senate inquiry they have serious questions about how the Albanese Government’s proposed biosecurity levy will be collected and administrated, claiming they are “still in the dark”.

The controversial levy is set to be calculated based on each individual industry’s proportionate share of the total gross value of production (GVP) for the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sector.

But Cattle Australia chief executive Chris Parker said the industry was still unsure how the levy would be “fairly, equitably and cohesively implemented and administrated”.

Camera Icon Cattle Australia chief executive Chris Parker. Credit: LinkedIn / RegionalHUB

Speaking at this week’s Senate inquiry, he said it was not clear where the levy would be deducted and questioned whether it would be collected, for example, at the point of slaughter or export.

“As far as the actual collection mechanism, we’re still a bit in the dark,” Dr Parker said.

“We still await detailed information as to the collection mechanism of the levy and other policy challenges.

“We must see urgent action from the Government to genuinely work with us, not without us.”

Sheep Producers Australia chief executive Bonnie Skinner raised similar questions and said the levy would be “an imposition of a significant cost for producers”.

A package of three Bills to implement to biosecurity levy was pushed through the Lower House by the Albanese Government in early April.

The levy will take effect from July 1 if it passes the Senate, raising more than $50 million a year to protect Australia’s $90 billion agriculture sector from pests and diseases.

But questions remain around how the levy will be structured, despite the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry this month releasing a breakdown of how much each sector would pay.

According to DAFF, each sector’s proposed rate would be in reference to relevant units to that commodity such as weight or percentage of sale value, with contributions calculated based on a rolling average of each sector’s share of total GVP over the years 2019-20 to 2021-22.

Cattle producers would contribute $9.3m annually, sheep producers $3.04m, chicken meat producers $1.8m and pig producers $1m.

For most producers, existing levies — which fund research, marketing and animal health — are based on a flat fee per head of livestock, or kilogram or tonne of production, which they argue is unrelated to GVP.

For example, cattle producers currently pay a flat $5 a head, while egg producers are levied at 15.27c per layer and orange growers at $5.30 a tonne.