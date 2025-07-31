Seven of WA’s young dairy farmers immersed themselves in Ireland’s diverse agricultural landscape on a recent study tour, labelling the experience as incredibly valuable. Torbay’s Jemma Smith and Benger’s Fraser Mahaffey were among the 24 young farmers from WA, South Australia and Tasmania who participated in the international trip, designed to support the next generation of dairy farmers. The 2025 Young Dairy Network International Tour focused on educating the participants about sustainability and emerging technologies while developing their leadership skills and fostering peer-to-peer networking. Ms Smith said the experience was “eye-opening” and was particularly interested in how Ireland farmers use fertilisers with government restrictions and waste management. “It was good to see how they were managing the cows and pastures with the regulations, and these rules and regulations will one day eventually come into place in Australia,” she said. The dairy farm manager said the tour offered valuable insights into different-sized dairy farms which was useful for her as her employers were looking to expand their herd and operations. She said she’d jump at the chance to take part in another study tour if given the opportunity. Mr Mahaffey said one of the highlights of the 14-day trip was speaking with people who shared the same passion. “I’ve learnt so much in such a short timeframe,” he said. “I loved seeing the cultural differences between Australia and Ireland and really enjoyed meeting young farmers from across the globe.” Mr Mahaffey and Ms Smith were joined by Narrikup’s Ella Smith, Dardanup’s Jordyn Dyke, Busselton’s Almira Dall, Northcliffe’s Cliodhna Malone and Boyanup’s Kyle Scott. Participants visited various dairy farms, including one run as a partnership — which is rare for Ireland — and a large-scale enterprise that milked 1200 cows across four platforms. They also visited a once-a-day milking operation on steep country using multispecies pastures owned by Gillian O’Sullivan, and ex-Olympian and dairy farmer Jamie Costin, who shared insights on grassland management, work-life balance and people management. Extension advisor Shannon Logan said the group valued the experience and were particularly impressed by the visit to Ms O’Sullivan’s farm. “The group loved being able to learn about their unique set-up and were amazed at how they are able to still produce the same amount of milk as cows milking twice a day,” she said. “We’re very grateful to have been a part of such an amazing experience.” The tour was facilitated by Dairy Australia and supported by Western Dairy, DairySA, DairyTas, SADA Fresh and major sponsor Lely Australia.