Opposition Leader Shane Love has opened the door to the WA Nationals backflipping on their support for the Voice, with the party’s official stance set to be debated at State Conference on Saturday. The Nationals will also discuss a motion that would allow individual MPs to campaign on the issue however they see fit “regardless of what the party position is going forward”. Rank-and-file Nationals previously voted at State conference to endorse the Uluru Statement from the Heart and adopt a position in favour of an Indigenous advisory body to Parliament. Mr Love said as party leader he had “taken the position that what my party has put forward is the position that I will hold” – but flagged the Nationals’ stance was not set in stone. “The party will be considering the Voice again and the decision on whether or not the party will continue to support the Voice will be discussed at our State conference on Saturday,” Mr Love said. “And that I’m expecting to be a robust discussion.” Liberal Leader Libby Mettam withdrew her support for the Voice earlier this month, citing the lack of detail provided by the Albanese Government and recent controversy over the now-abandoned refresh of Aboriginal heritage laws in WA. Mr Love echoed that sentiment, saying any move to overturn the Nationals’ support would likely come as a result of the Prime Minister’s “handling of this situation”. “And as we know, that’s also been impacted by Tony Buti’s inability to actually properly conduct himself as Minister for Aboriginal Affairs in bringing in the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act,” he added. A variety of recent polls have found support for the Voice waning across the country, with a majority of West Australians now opposed to the concept. Former Nationals Leader Mia Davies, who stood down from the position in January, has repeatedly put her backing of the Voice on the public record. Asked whether he would personally argue in favour of changing the Nationals’ position, Mr Love said he “rarely” engaged in debate at State conference. “It is an opportunity for the lay party to make their voice heard and to bring forward their opinions,” he said. “I’ve always taken the view that participation by MPs should be minimal and (I only contribute) when I’m actually directly asked something generally.” Mr Love said he expected there would be “a number of people who will have positions on either side”. “It will be up to the floor and the discussion that takes place,” he said. “And there’s also an opportunity for the State party to consider a motion which will allow MPs to express their views regardless of what the party position is going forward. “So those MPs who have actually made a position known and have campaigned one way or another can continue to do that. “(Just) as every Western Australian will have the right to make this decision based on what they think. “And at the end of the day, the decision will be made by the people of Western Australia, not by political parties and political leaders.”