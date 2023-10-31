The contents of a time capsule which was buried 50 years ago near Esperance will be revealed on Thursday.

The historic capsule was the brainchild of Esperance Meat Exporters to mark the start of its ambitious new venture to build and operate an abattoir in the region.

State and local government, and business representatives, community organisations, and local residents were invited to attend the interment of the time capsule on November 2, 1973.

Camera Icon Esperance residents were invited to attend the interment of the time capsule on November 2, 1973. Credit: Unknown / Supplied

WA Premier at the time John Tonkin unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion and helped lower the capsule into its resting place at the proposed Esperance Meat Exporters site at Shark Lake.

Only written items were included in the capsule.

Despite continued efforts across many years, Esperance Meat Exporters was unable to open the abattoir.

A community event will take place on Esperance Museum’s lawns on Thursday at 5.30pm to open the capsule and see what’s inside.

The event will feature live music and a free Rotary Club sausage sizzle while the contents of the time capsule are revealed.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic rug, camp chairs and snacks.

A Shire of Esperance spokesperson said the opening of the time capsule would be an exciting historic event for the Esperance community.

“We don’t know what is in the capsule, only time will tell,” they said.

Camera Icon WA Premier John Tonkin unveils a plaque to mark the location of the time capsule. Credit: Unknown / Supplied

The Shire said the Esperance Meat Exporters’ concept for a producer-owned and controlled abattoir was a revolutionary project for the Esperance region.

“Advantages of the project were savings to the grower, quality meat for the buyer, and freight savings,” the spokesperson said.

“Transport of livestock causes weight and condition loss, and was also twice as expensive as freighting carcass and boned meat.

“The regional sheep population at the time was approaching two million.

“Of this around 300,000 were being sent to slaughter and 30,000 for live export per year.”

Camera Icon The time capsule is buried by a tractor on November 2, 1973. Credit: Unknown / Supplied

The South East Meat Producers Feasibility Committee was formed in 1971 to raise funds for a feasibility study and study current and projected stock numbers in the regions.

The committee would also make a recommendation on the abattoir’s size and study economics of operating the project.

Farmers in the region were asked to contribute $15 or $20 to help finance this study.

The Shire of Esperance said agriculture and meat industry authorities and the State Government committed $1.5 million to the project, worth around $10.3m today.

The significant commitment came with the provision that Esperance Meat Exporters contributed $1 million.