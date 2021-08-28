There are grave fears for a man missing in Pemberton.

Tony Ditri, 40, was last seen leaving Guppy Street in the lower south west town on Friday afternoon and hasn’t been heard from since.

His small, white Isuzu truck may have been travelling south on the Pemberton-Northcliffe Road between 3.30pm and 6pm.

It has since been located bogged and abandoned in bushland off Callcup Road, about 20km from the town.

Friends of the young father-of-three say his disappearance is out of character.

A town meeting was called on Saturday morning where a large swath of the 700-strong community attended in order to help with the search, which on Saturday afternoon, WA Police confirmed to The West Australian, was ongoing.

Mr Ditri is a popular and well-known member of the small, close knit town, located about 300km south of Perth.

He is fair skinned, 170cm tall and has a medium build with short brown hair.

Police hold concerns for his welfare and urge anyone who has seen Mr Ditri or has information regarding his whereabouts to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and at crimestopperswa.com.au.

More to come.