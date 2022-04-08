Bushfire emergency: Popanyinning residents urged to leave town or shelter in homes
Popanyinning residents have been urged to evacuate or shelter in their homes with an out-of-control bushfire burning near the town.
The fire started about 12.30pm near Boundary Road and Howard Street and is moving fast in a south-westerly direction.
Another fire started near Popanyinning West Road about 12.36pm.
A bushfire emergency warning is active for people in an area bound by Popanyinning West Road and Pennys Road to the south, Batts Road to the west and Great Southern Highway to the east.
The emergency warning area includes the Popanyinning townsite.
A Department of Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said aerial support had been requested.
WHAT TO DO
- If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place.
- Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.
- Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.
- If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home.
- Go to a room in your home away from the fire front and make sure you can easily escape.
- Choose a room with two exits and water such as a kitchen or laundry.
- If you are not at home, it’s too dangerous to return.
