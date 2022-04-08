Popanyinning residents have been urged to evacuate or shelter in their homes with an out-of-control bushfire burning near the town.

The fire started about 12.30pm near Boundary Road and Howard Street and is moving fast in a south-westerly direction.

Another fire started near Popanyinning West Road about 12.36pm.

A bushfire emergency warning is active for people in an area bound by Popanyinning West Road and Pennys Road to the south, Batts Road to the west and Great Southern Highway to the east.

The emergency warning area includes the Popanyinning townsite.

A Department of Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said aerial support had been requested.

