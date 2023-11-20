All across the world, paper poppies have just been worn as badges of remembrance and respect for those who fought in World War I. Dulcie Fawcett had every reason to be part of such memories. When the guns in Europe fell silent in 1918, she was already a schoolgirl. Over the next century, Dulcie faced barrel loads of questions about seeing her first car and observing the first plane to fly over her farming family’s paddocks near the South Australian town of Balaklava, about 90km north of Adelaide. Years before her farming family moved west and settled near Geraldton for good, they made weekly trips to town to sell their milk and cream. Dulcie had fond memories of Don and Planet, the ponies that pulled the buggy for the 60km round journey. If ever asked about her lessons in mathematics, she was likely to reply: “Oh, you mean arithmetic?” There would be little point in mentioning geometry and algebra to her. Counting stitches for knitting, on the other hand, was extremely important. When word came to Dulcie and her husband, Bert Fawcett, that a grandchild was due, her needles went into overdrive. Arithmetic was also useful when Bert got busy inventing a device that made shearing easier. Bert declined to patent his Fawcett Raised Shearing Platform because, the family recall him saying, he wished to see it in “general use for the good of the industry”. It was sufficient recognition to have won a Lysaght prize for the platform, a device still widely used. The Fawcetts were, by all reports, keen on sharing life’s opportunities. In 2000 the Country Women’s Association gave Dulcie a certificate marking 50 years of membership. When she joined in 1950 she had three very young daughters. At the half-century ceremony, she had been a widow for 10 years. The buggy days were long gone. So were the 11 Clydesdale horses that had pulled her father’s trolley bearing 100 bags of wheat. Dulcie Martha Mutter was born in Balaklava on January 30 1913, the youngest of three children of Amy (nee Sampson) and William Mutter. Her siblings were Ken and Ethel. After local schooling, Dulcie continued her education in Adelaide and in Balaklava, boarding with devout Methodist grandparents. The move to Western Australia was in 1926, when Dulcie was 13. The Mutters acquired a property at Dudawa, near Arrino, a tiny town between Three Springs and Mingenew. The imminent Great Depression forced the family to accept low prices for agricultural goods. Dulcie proved her resourcefulness by not only helping her mother with household duties but also taking on correspondence lessons. Assignments mailed from the Department of Education were completed and returned for marking. In 1940 she married Bert (full name: Herbert Barkla Fawcett), a neighbouring farmer who had also grown up in South Australia. They had met when he came to ask her father for farming advice. During World War II Dulcie packed essential items — including flour, sugar, tea and tinned food — in a tin trunk to transport if a Japanese invasion materialised. A more tangible drama ensued one day while Bert was on a coastal patrol with the Volunteer Defence Corps. The tail end of a cyclone struck the area, making the Fawcetts’ kitchen floor lift dangerously. Dulcie proved a cool head in a crisis. She joined a local plane-spotting team that identified aircraft, noting their type and flight direction. After the war, she and Bert moved to Dongara, where he opened a butcher’s shop. They then had another spell at Arrino before moving to Hillslope farm at Nabawa, just north of Geraldton. This was their home until 1974. The couple’s last farm was Chalnooka, at Yetna in Chapman Valley, also near Geraldton. It had always been a true working partnership. Geraldton is where Dulcie lived, after Bert’s death in 1990, for the rest of her life. A visit to Britain and France, with a friend, was much enjoyed. Expertise in dressmaking and looking smart was equalled by her skills in the kitchen. Her Swiss rolls became so famous that salesmen and farming representatives knew exactly when to arrive at the Fawcetts. If not in time for morning tea, they could complete a few visits and make it to Dulcie’s for afternoon tea. Dulcie Fawcett died on November 2 at 110 years and 276 days. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Cole, aged 79, Anthea Kalajzich (77) and Lenore Thomas (75), 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. On her death her successor in longevity in WA was 110-year-old Alfreda Screaigh (born in York on July 28, 1913), who lives in Mandurah. The word “supercentenarian” is for people who reach 110. Dulcie did not think of herself as super. She did, however, live up to the sentiments in the song immortalised in 1964 by Ned Miller: “Do what you do do well.” Dulcie Fawcett Farmer, supercentenarian Born: Balaklava, South Australia, 1913 Died: Geraldton, aged 110