Bryan Adams fans sent home from RAC Arena after a sewer blockage forced the Canadian rocker’s concert to be cancelled on Sunday night will be given a full refund after it was confirmed the show could not be rescheduled.

Frontier Touring posted on Monday morning that the sold out show could not be rescheduled and attendees will receive an automatic refund in full.

“Last night’s concert could not proceed due to an external Perth Water Corporation issue, which was unable to be fixed in time. The issue, which impacted all of Wellington Street, meant that it was deemed unsafe for patrons to enter RAC Arena,” the statement read.

“Tickets will be automatically refunded in full (including refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) to the original payment method used for purchase and patrons do not need to take any action.

“Patrons should allow approximately 30 business days for the refund to appear in their account. (Please do not contact Ticketek regarding your refund.)

“The cancellation of show is bitterly disappointing, and we thank fans for their understanding that while every effort was made for the show to proceed, this matter was outside of the control of Bryan Adams, Frontier Touring and RAC Arena.”

The refund comes after ticket holders were left queuing outside RAC Arena for hours as a result of urgent works following a fatberg in the sewer main along Wellington Street.

In a late night update from the Water Corporation, patrons were urged to avoid contact with “pooled water” in Wellington Street, as it may be sewage.

But the concert cancellation alert came late for crowds who had been queuing since 5.30pm for Adams with fans notified that the show was postponed just after 9pm.

“At the time doors were scheduled to open, the significance of the issue was not known to us,” a RAC Arena spokeswoman said.

“As we were all hopeful things could be resolved in time, the decision was made to ensure patrons were onsite to avoid further delays to the event once doors could be opened. As soon as we were able to establish the level of the issue with the Water Corporation, patrons were advised.

“We were hopeful that a resolution could be reached in time. As soon as it was apparent that it wasn’t possible, the decision was made to postpone the event and patrons were notified.”

A Water Corporation spokesman said the fatberg — a large blockage of fat, grease and rags — was cleared at 11.15pm on Sunday night and the waste water overflows at various sites on Wellington Street have since stopped.

“Our crews did everything possible to get the blockage cleared in time but it took several attempts given the size of it and the amount of wastewater backed up behind it,” he said.

“They used industrial jet-washers, working down the 4m-deep manhole, to shoot water under very high pressure to try to break it up into smaller chunks.

“Unfortunately, we were only able to partially get water flowing through the pipe before it became blocked again. This happened several times.

“We explored all options, including using upwards of eight mobile sucker trucks but the volume wastewater generated by a capacity crowd of 16,000 at the Arena was considered too great.”

The spokesman said Water Corporation were in touch with RAC Arena management and informed them at 7.30pm that the blockage was hard to dislodge and provided advice to the event organisers around the public health risk of potential wastewater overflows within the venue.

Water Corporation chief executive Pat Donovan said they were first made aware of the blockage at RAC Arena around 6pm when there were overflows of waste water in the underground carpark.

The Rydges Hotel was also impacted by the blockage earlier in the afternoon.

Water Corporation crews were continuing to clean and disinfect any affected sites on Monday and will be undertaking a detailed remote CCTV inspection of the sewer main to confirm the blockage has been completely cleared.

The health advisory to avoid contact with pooled water in the vicinity of Wellington Street is expected to remain in place for the rest of Monday until confirmation that all overflows have been cleared.

Bryan Adams made a statement saying he was “really sorry we couldn’t make this happen”.

“I was so looking forward to seeing you all. I appreciate your patience and support and can’t wait to be back and play for you as soon as we can reschedule,” he said.

Premier Roger Cook said he was thankful the fatberg had been conquered.

“I absolutely apologise to all those people who have been disappointed because they didn’t get an opportunity to see Bryan Adams last night,” he said.

“I appreciate it’s incredibly inconvenient and disappointing for them. At the end of the day, we are focused on public safety, and of course, we stand by the decision that was taken last night to make sure that we didn’t have a public health incident.

“The fatberg has been flushed, and we are very pleased that we are now seeing that situation has been addressed.

“It also goes to the issue that, and this is the important message for everyone, there’s only three Ps that should go down the toilet, your pee, your poo and your toilet paper.”

Mr Cook said fatbergs were impacting water systems across the globe.

“If there’s an engineering solution I’m not familiar with it,” he said.

“But we see mega fatbergs in the London water systems. We know that this is an issue which impacts water authorities all over the world. I’m very pleased that Water Corp were able to get on top of the situation and flush it through in the manner they did.”

Camera Icon Crowds outside. Credit: Unknown

The fans received no notice about the issue until shortly before 7.15pm when patrons were sent a text saying “doors are currently delayed for this evening’s concert. More updates to come”.

About half an hour later, they received a second text, saying: “Due to an external Water Corporation issue, doors continue to remain closed for the time being. All efforts are being made to resolve this issue. We will continue to keep you informed.”

As the main act was due to take the stage, fans were sent a message that the show was postponed.

Camera Icon Bryan Adams. Credit: Supplied

“RAC Arena advise that tonight’s performance by Bryan Adams is postponed due to an external Water Corporation water supply issue which could not be resolved.”

“All existing ticketholders will be notified of an update as soon as possible and need not taker any action at this time.”

Hollywood Hospital was also experiencing issues due to a fatberg, with waste water overflowing in the Hollywood Specialist Centre.

“The hospital continues to operate as normal and there is no impact on inpatient care or visitor access to the site,” a statement from the hospital read.

“Thorough cleaning and remediation was commenced immediately, but it will take several days to remediate the damage to the Hollywood Specialist Centre.

“Patients who have upcoming appointments scheduled in the Hollywood Specialist Centre are being contacted by their specialist’s administration team and advised of alternative arrangements.”