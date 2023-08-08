Hundreds of farmers who turned out to a rally at Parliament House have been left feeling vindicated after WA Premier Roger Cook announced he would scrap deeply unpopular new Aboriginal heritage laws. The 700-strong group of farmers and pastoralists from across WA gathered on Tuesday afternoon to demand major changes to the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act, which took effect just five weeks ago. But they received more than they had hoped for, with Mr Cook acknowledging just an hour earlier that the legislation “went too far” and confirming it would be repealed. Raucous cheers erupted after WA Opposition leader Shane Love informed the crowd — many of whom had yet to hear the news — of the Government’s “spectacular backflip”. “That was (the result of) a rejection of you of what has been a failed Act, a bad piece of legislation that was rammed through this place and should never have been foisted on the community,” he said. “You deserve an apology, you got one today from the Premier, but we’re there to make sure that this never happens again.” Some travelled hundreds of kilometres to attend the rally — organised by WAFarmers, the Pastoralists and Graziers Association and the WA Grains Group — with concerned landholders from across the State turning out. “The pressure that you have put on, and the pressure that communities right across Western Australia have exerted on the Labor Government, have led to a complete backdown,” Mr Love said. WAFarmers president John Hassell welcomed the announcement, saying farmers had been “paralysed with fear” and describing the doomed Act as “an unworkable piece of legislation”. But he said farm lobby groups would not give up the fight until the new Act — intended to replace legislation from 1972, which it will now revert to — was officially repealed. “There are some serious problems with (the old legislation) as well and the Government’s made some concessions there, but there is still a long way to go,” Mr Hassell said. “Our very strong feeling is that the legislation is not changed until the legislation is changed, so we are not giving up.” PGA president Tony Seabrook said it was the biggest demonstration of its kind by the State’s farmers since 1981. “I spoke to (Aboriginal Affairs) Minister (Tony) Buti late yesterday afternoon, and he was at that point still trying to sell us some amendments to this Act,” he said. “So he turnaround has actually happened last night, and it’s happened on the back of the fact that everyone here today was going to be here, so don’t think for one minute you’ve wasted your time being here.” Dr Buti fronted the crowd to apologise for the “anxiety” the legislation and its bungled roll-out had caused. He was met with both applause and jeers for his efforts. “Democracy is served well when people show their interest and concerns, and I can assure you that it was never the intention… to cause (the) distress and concern that has eventuated with the 2021 legislation,” Dr Buti said. “The intention of the 2021 legislation was to ensure that we didn’t have a repeat of the Juukan Gorge disaster which every Western Australian was very saddened by. “Obviously, we overreached. We have listened to the concerns of the West Australian community — all parts of the West Australian community — that’s why we have announced that we are repealing the 2021 legislation.” WA Liberals leader Libby Mettam described the Act as “the worst piece of legislation ever introduced into this Parliament”.