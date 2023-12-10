Less than a year after the Kimberley was devastated by once in a century floods the rebuilt Fitzroy River Bridge has been opened, reconnecting the East and West Kimberley. The crossing opening marks a significant milestone in the region’s recovery from the historic floods in January which wreaked havoc in the region and left the previous bridge damaged beyond repair. Members of the community and Traditional Owners were joined by Premier Roger Cook and Minister for Transport Rita Saffioti among other politicians to cut a ribbon on Sunday afternoon marking the official bridge opening. With the project completed six months ahead of schedule, the new and improved Fitzroy River Bridge is built to “better withstand the impacts of future severe weather events,” according to Ms Saffioti. The new bridge is 100 metres longer and six times stronger than the old one with the number of steel and concrete piles doubled and driven twice as deep into the riverbed. The $250 million rebuild along Great Northern Highway created hundreds of local jobs and saw contracts awarded to 26 Aboriginal-owned businesses during construction. Mr Cook described the fast-tracked project as a “remarkable achievement” highlighting the “unforgiving conditions” crews were faced with in reconstructing the bride. “Today’s historic reopening is a testament to the people of the Kimberley who came together to achieve this result for their communities,” he said.