Visa changes to limit backpackers would be “terrible” for farming and business and “destroy significant industries”, according to community leaders. The Federal Government is considering an independent review of the migration system that includes a proposed end to the option for backpackers to extend their visas if they worked in regional jobs including horticulture and hospitality. Lower South West farming and community leaders say backpackers are critical labour and any reduction would “significantly impact” the region’s ability to harvest and pack produce. Manjimup shire president Donelle Buegge said the proposed change to limit backpackers from extending their stay after 12 months would hurt farms and flow across the local economy. “We copped it so bad when COVID hit and quite a bit of our agriculture farmers relied on the backpacker industry,” she said. “For them to decrease that, that would really impact a lot of our harvest and a lot of the farm work.” Under the current Working Holidaymaker program, overseas visitors can apply for a 12 month extension to their visa if they work for three months in regional areas with an additional 12 month extension for those who work an additional three months. Ms Buegge said local industry needed “a ton of workers” during harvest season in particular due to both the number of farms and the variety of produce. “It would be terrible. We need those backpackers down here because when our harvest takes place, it’s such a condensed time and we need them here in force in that period of time,” she said. “We’re really reliant on that employment, and if they would limit that in their limit of time, it would impact the amount of work that can be done during the season. “Even in the apple season, they have to pick the kiwis at the same time, so it’s essential for us to have a ton of workers.” Former farmer and Manjimup shire councillor Paul Omodei believed the Government should be looking at modifying migration policies to help industry rather than abandoning what had worked. “The agricultural and horticultural industries would be significantly impacted if changes were made to the programs,” he said. “Are the Government going to destroy significant industries by doing so? “It needs refining but I wouldn’t chuck the policy out, it would damage the industry in regional Australia, especially WA. “As long as they replace it with something that works, they shouldn’t chuck it out yet.” Avocado Collective manager Joshua Franceschi believed the proposed changes would impact the industry by affecting how long backpackers would stay and that would increase training costs for farmers. “You will still get workers, but it’s not great for farmers who want workers who will stay for the harvest season,” he said. “You might get people who might do a couple of weeks before phasing out and heading off somewhere else. “There’s training and inductions that go into it, and the costs from that get spread throughout their time working on the farms.”