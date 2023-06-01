It was a bucking good night at the Top End Mustering Rodeo, with a sold out crowd of 2000 flocking through the gates for a night of country fun.

The event marked the end of the Ord Valley Muster, with patrons and competitors from across the State and nation gathering for what is billed as the Kimberley’s biggest rodeo event.

It was an impressive display in the open bull ride that secured Stephen Brockhurst the top title, followed by Razak Francis.

FULL RESULTS

Under 11 Barrel Race

1st Tayla Mawhinney

2nd Madeline Hayes

14-U18 Barrel Race

1st Anne Clarke

2nd Krshaun Petrevski

3rd Miranda Morris

Ladies Barrel Race

1st Leah Turnbull

2nd Anne Clarke

8-U11 Junior Steer Ride

1st Dean Mcginty

1st Tom Cooke

2nd Ben Cooke

3rd Sherwin McMahon

4th Kirsten Hunter

11-U14 Junior Steer Ride

1st William Cooke

2nd Jack Coventry

3rd Justin Andrews

4th Chance Francis

14 - U18 Juvenile Steer Ride

1st Krshaun Petrevski

2nd Jessica Johns

3rd Patrick Retchford

Novice Bull Ride

1st Lachlan Tyler

2nd Lochy Williams

3rd Lance Bedford

4th Tom Johnson

Station Buckjump

1st Jake Hutchison

2nd Jock Heeney

Open Bareback Bronc Ride

1st Lance Bedford

AGFO Open Saddle Bronc

1st John Brockhurst

2nd Stephen Brockhurst

3rd Ross Job

4th Darcy Palmer

Open Bull Ride

1st Stephen Brockhurst

2nd Razak Francis

Camera Icon Lucy Edmonds, of Waterloo Station, Ashley Boardman, of Willeroo Station, and Hattie Feilen, Waterloo Station. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Ed Hut and Sam McMahon, of Waterloo Station. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Jason and Kelly Gilich, of Perth. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Michaela Malay, Aaron Griffiths, and Cheyden Dolby, 10, of Halls Creek. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Brett Gilpin and Rick Johnson, of Kununurra. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Emerson Faux, of Bellingham Contracting, and Pat Loughnan, of Legune Station. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Yollande Grimley and Lorena Sorondo, of Kununurra. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Jessica Johns, Matthew Johns, and Kiana Whalley, of Kununurra. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Izzy Hendricks, of Kununurra, and Katie Conway, of Adelaide. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Gavin and Amanda Carle, of Brisbane. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Jodie Cripps, of Kununurra, and Peter Holben, of Yallingup Siding. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Jane and Kevin Rose, of Melbourne. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Jenny and Bluey Murray, of Perth. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Kim Chadwick, and Phoebe Oliver, 5, of Melbourne. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Josh Stephen, and Harvey Stephen, 2, of Legune Station. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Mark and Vanessa Richards, of Dampier. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Lucas Hamilton and Anson Troth, of Perth. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Rebecca Buchanan and Victoria Gearon, of Kununurra. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Danielle Braden and Harriette Templeton, of Waterloo Station. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Megan O’Brien and Cooper Brazendale, of Waterloo Station. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Bobby and Nadia Henggeler, of Kununurra. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Maddie Hayes, 10, of El Questro and Morgan Mawhinney, 12, of Tansey. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Silke Sievers, of Kununurra, Kate Cooke, of Kununurra, and Louise Burdett, of Legune Station. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Stirling Browning-Devine, 2, and Gemma Browning-Devine, of Kununurra. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Leigh Guymer, Callum McCartney, Tom Austin, and Angus Davis, of Kununurra. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Jack Coventry, 11, of Kununurra, and Digby Hayes, 7, of El Questro. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Ross Jobe, of Fossil Downs, and Liam Martin, of Halls Creek. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Sarak Francis and Razak Francis, of Derby. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Aidan Elliott, Moola Bulla Station, and Tah Long, of Halls Creek. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman