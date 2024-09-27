A mid-air collision that tragically killed two helicopter pilots near Derby in July came perilously close to striking a third pilot involved in the same cattle mustering operation, a preliminary report has revealed. The pilot was forced to take evasive action to avoid being hit. The preliminary report into the incident by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau — released on Friday — found the damage on one of the helicopter wreckages was consistent with a rotor blade strike from the other helicopter. Peter Ritter, 29, and Gavin U’Ren, 30, were the two young pilots who tragically lost their lives on July 25 in the crash near Mt Anderson Station in Camballin, about 120km south of Derby. Both men worked for Pearl Coast Helicopters — a Broome-based helicopter company specialising in aerial stock mustering. The crash happened shortly after 6am, when the two helicopters took off from a clearing near the station homestead and began flying west towards another two helicopters which were to follow them to the muster site. The pilot of a third helicopter, which was hovering after take-off, heard the collision and looked up to see a helicopter descending towards them. “Already established in the hover, the pilot manoeuvred away to avoid being struck,” the report said. Both pilots who died held commercial helicopter licences and were experienced in aerial mustering. ATSB transport safety director Stuart Godley said the pilots of the third and fourth helicopters had witnessed the accident helicopters flying towards them at a height of about 100 feet, with one helicopter flying behind and below the other. “Wreckage examination found damage to the right side of one helicopter which was consistent with a rotor blade strike from the other, while there was no evidence of an in-flight break-up, or any loss of flight control continuity prior to the collision,” Dr Godley said. The investigation is continuing, with weather conditions, helicopter components, witness information, recorded audio, pilot qualifications and operational documentation to be further analysed. The pilots’ social media showed how much they loved flying, with many photos and videos featuring them standing next to or inside helicopters. According to Mr Ritter’s social media channels, the talented photographer studied at Weilmoringle in New South Wales before moving to WA. Mr U’Ren was originally from Northam but lived in Broome. In an interview with Farm Weekly he spoke about his love of flying helicopters, a dream he realised about four years ago.