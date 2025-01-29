A West Australian farmer has warned supermarket vegetable prices will rise in the next few weeks as he is left to count the costs of an almost four-day power outage. Luch Monte, owner of the Karakin farm M & G Monte & Son — around 110km north of Perth — said the costs to his business would exceed the seven-figure mark but the true impact wouldn’t be known for another few days. The farm — which grows a number of crops including lettuce, celery and spinach — is in one of the areas in the State which had the longest outage with power cutting off on Friday and not being restored until Tuesday. Mr Monte said this was the first time the farm had experienced such a prolonged power outage in three generations of farming. “This is gonna’ hurt me financially. I can’t stop because I’m too deep, I’ve got to keep going,” he said. “But I’ve got no faith with Western Power whatsoever and my power bill’s massive. We pay massive power bills all the time and we’re big energy users . . . and we get no special treatment at all. “I don’t ask for special treatment, but when someone rings up and you’ve got no power, we’ve got no generators . . . we should be priority.” Mr Monte warned the cost of vegetables are likely to rise in the next few weeks as supplies are hit. “I reckon within two weeks you’ll see an increase in prices in the shops, absolutely,” he said. Despite the damage to crops likely to cost the farm more than $1 million, little in the way of compensation has been discussed above the $120 payment offered by Western Power for properties that have experience a power outage of more than 12 hours. “We need some sort of compensation. We don’t know yet, we’re going to see what my losses are first,” he said. “Other growers in the area spoke to Western Power and they said ‘well we’ll give you $150 ($120)‘. What the hell is that going to do? “We’re essentially the fresh food people, people relied us for food.” The impacts of the power outage was also felt by those in Perth. A Balga woman says she felt her suburb was just a second thought in the minds of authorities racing to fix power outages which plagued tens of thousands of residents across Western Australia this week. Pyper Stancer, 24, lives with her sister and nephew and was one of thousands across Perth to be plunged into darkness late on Friday. Ms Stancer, who lives with the medical condition postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, said her home was without power for almost 48 hours. Her disability means her blood pressure and heart rate does not regulate correctly, exacerbated by warm weather. With the power outage knocking out her air-conditioning, Ms Stancer was unable to work at her job as a bar tender. “I have a heart monitor that I need to keep charged but that was out of power and my medication has to be cold, I couldn’t take it, which made my heart beat a little bit faster,” she said. “Not knowing when I could even get my devices back on was a bit of a worry, well not a bit, more than that actually.” It wasn’t until Sunday evening that power at her home returned, but by that time, she had already had to throw away around $50 of medication as well as another couple of hundred dollars of perishable goods such as meat. Ms Stancer says the Western Power compensation doesn’t come close to the estimated $700 she says she has lost through the goods being thrown out and her lost income. “We’re hoping for more compensation, more assistance even like the next two power bills will be free or something I’m not sure,” she said. “But something to compensate the fact that so many people have had to throw out all their food because their fridges haven’t kept cold enough. “We just want them to maintain the power lines better and to compensate all of us for what we’ve lost.” Ms Stancer said she had already begun prepping for the next power outage after being caught out this time. “I’ve definitely already started getting one together, I’ve got a mass pack of portable charges, I’ve got a whole box now of different things I’ll use during power outages. But the only powers I’ve ever dealt with are only meant to be a couple of hours and those ones are fine but this one was 48 hours with no notice, no messages to tell us anything. “That was probably the main issue, was the lack of communication.” According to a Western Power spokesperson, 95 people remain without power on Wednesday afternoon from the weekend outages in the Dandaragan, Red Gully, Nilgen, Karakin and Three Springs areas. The spokesperson said the properties were expected to be restored on Wednesday, with a “very small number” to be restored on Thursday, nearly a week since they initially lost power. “Repair and restoration has been impacted by the volume of incidents, long distances needed to travel across the network, weather, specialised equipment (including cranes) and complex work required in some areas,” they said. “We are communicating with customers directly impacted via SMS. “The outages are a result of a mix of infrastructure damage largely caused by pole top fires, drop out fuse trips, and bushfire that impacted the network last weekend.” Western Power was contacted for further comment on the Balga outages.