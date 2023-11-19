A 43-year-old man has tragically died after rolling his car on Sunday morning near the Great Southern town of Broomehill, about 15 minutes south of Katanning. At about 5.33am on Sunday, police responded to a triple-0 call after a white Subaru Forester flipped onto its roof after a crash in Broomehill East. Police say the driver was travelling down Nardlah Road, near the intersection of Broomehill-Gnowangerup Road, when they left the road and crashed. The 43-year-old man who was the only one in the car died at the scene. The tragic death comes just days after Katanning police Senior Sergeant Luke Chantler issued a plea to those driving through the Great Southern to exercise caution, particularly regarding fatigue. Last Wednesday, a 17-year-old man miraculously avoided serious injury after it is believed he fell asleep at the wheel before crashing into a paddock near Nyabing. The fatal crash is the second in Broomehill this year. In August, 21-year-old Jhett Vincent Bosshard lost control of his vehicle on Broomehill-Gnowangerup Road and hit a tree. Major crash investigators are urging anyone who saw the Subaru travelling in the area prior to the crash, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to the crash can be uploaded directly to investigators via this link.