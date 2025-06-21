The scourge of anti-Semitism has spread as far as the remote corners of WA’s Wheatbelt, with signs erected by a farmer in support of Israel defaced with obscenities and then stolen. Calingiri farmer Gary McGill was so horrified by the outbreak of anti-Semitism in Australia that he decided to show his support for Jewish people by affixing signs displaying the Israeli flag to the front gates of his property. “I was appalled and shaken by that, and I just never thought that would happen in Australia,” he said. Mr McGill — who does not have a Jewish background, but has visited Israel — had the signs made and installed last year to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hamas October 7 attack on Israel. Six weeks later, the signs were defaced with obscenities such as “f... the Jews” and references to genocidal murder of babies. Mr McGill reported the incident to police. Then he took the signs down, cleaned them up and put them back up in February this year. Less than 24 hours later, they were gone, wrenched off with such violence his gates were damaged. Undeterred, Mr McGill has new signs ready to go, but he is waiting on the configuration of new lights and security cameras before he puts them up. “I am determined I’m not going to be cowed by this,” he said. “You would never have thought in a million years that in the Wheatbelt of Western Australia, that there would be an example of anti-Semitism.” “But equally, you probably would never have thought that you’d be driving down a Wheatbelt road and see an Israeli flag displayed on somebody’s property.” Mr McGill, a member of the Never Again is Now movement which aims to generate support for Jewish people and speak out against anti-Semitism, said he did not believe the culprit was local. “But if it is, then I would invite them to come and speak to me about it,” he said.