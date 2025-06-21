Chittering crash: Driver dead after road train, tow truck and car collide on Great Northern Highway
A driver has died in a multi-vehicle crash after a road train, tow truck and car collided in Chittering.
The crash happened on Great Northern Highway, south of Chittering Roadhouse, about 11.10am on Saturday.
A police spokeswoman the crash “involved a road train, a passenger vehicle, and a tow truck”.
It is understood the driver of the car involved was critically injured and died at the scene.
“No-one else was injured in the crash,” the spokeswoman said.
Great Northern Highway northbound at Blue Plains Road and southbound at Chittering Road have been closed by emergency services.
Firefighters and St John WA paramedics were also responding to the crash.
Commuters are urged to seek an alternate route and follow Main Roads for updates.
