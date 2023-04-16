The Pardoo Roadhouse has been wiped out with only their stock of drinks and chocolates surviving Cyclone Ilsa, but — they have offered to donate those goods to “an organisation in need”.

The selfless act follows extensive damage to the workers’ accommodation dongas which were flattened, while the wind almost completely tore off the roof of the main roadhouse building.

Pardoo Roadhouse posted the kind offer on Facebook, which received plenty of responses commending their generosity during such a tough period.

In an emotional interview with The West Australian on Saturday afternoon, Varinder Batth, co-manager and owner of the roadhouse, said he and his family feared the only thing they were now able to do was demolish whatever was left of the ravaged business.

The heartbroken owners said after assessing the severe damage, there was a possibility they might not be able to rebuild.

Camera Icon The heartbroken owners said after assessing the severe damage, there was a possibility they might not be able to rebuild. Credit: Will Batth / Will Batth

“There is nothing left, mate, and whatever is left standing, we have to demolish it,” Mr Batth told The West.

“It is just a piece of land now.

“We don’t feel like it is sound enough to renovate.

“That’s it for us unless we get some help from the government.”

The owners have said they won’t give up on securing funding and will explore all possible options.

Camera Icon Mr Batth said he was beyond “thankful” for the offers of help which had been pouring in so far. Credit: 7NEWS

Mr Batth confirmed only some parts of his business were covered by insurance of up to $700,000.

“(We are only insured) for the roadhouse building and any roadhouse plant and equipment,” he said.

“Our generators, solar panels, dongas and accommodation are omitted.

“We have two dongas standing, but they are damaged beyond repair.”

Mr Batth said he was beyond “thankful” for the offers of help which had been pouring in so far.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the business recover.

The fundraising page has already raised more than $20,000.