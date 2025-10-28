Emergency services have responded to an incident after a truck carrying cyanide rolled in the Mid West.

First responders rushed to the scene after reports two trailers loaded with solid cyanide, attached to a triple road train, had rolled on Mt Magnet Leinster Road, about 30km west of Sandstone, around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Cyanide is a highly toxic chemical and can cause fatal poisoning.

Police said a 500m exclusion zone had been implemented.

Mt Magnet Sandstone Road between Mt Magnet and Sandstone is closed.

Emergency services are on site.