A HAZMAT warning remained in place on Tuesday morning after a major fire and explosion at a chemical business in Perth’s south. The explosion, which made nearby residents’ houses shake on Monday night, was caused by a fire that raged inside the Chemsol Australia warehouse on Cocos Drive, in Bibra Lake, in the City of Cockburn about 7.45pm.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services issued the HAZMAT warning, with potentially dangerous smoke still blowing in an easterly-north easterly direction.

The fire now contained, but not controlled.

People in an area bounded by Fantail Drive to the east, North Lake Road to the north, South Lake to the west and the railway line to the south in parts of Bibra Lake, South Lake and Yangebup may be impacted by smoke.

Residents were left shaken after feeling the explosion around 9pm with residents as far as Rockingham feeling and hearing it from their homes.

Chris Atkinson compared it to a double sonic boom made by a military plane.

Bec Deuna said her “house shook” and Maxi Taylor said it was like an earthquake tremor.

“I think everyone living south of the river felt that,” Debbie Depiazzi said.

“My whole house shook in Byford, like a 20-minute drive away. Definitely a big one,” Tom Melling said.

Camera Icon Huge warehouse fire in Bibra Lake. Credit: The Bell Tower Times

Camera Icon Smoke from a warehouse fire at Chemsol Australia. Credit: Jewel Vern

People have been warned to avoid the area and close their windows and doors as firefighters fight the blaze.

Firefighters were using sand and foam in an effort to stop the fire.

Police and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulations pollution response unit were also at the scene.

Cocos Drive has been closed from Cascara Corner to Barberry Way as firefighters work to put out the blaze.