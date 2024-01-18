The sister of a young man who died in a car crash has spoken about staying with her brother until he passed away after he failed to turn up to his friend’s house. Isiiah Macaulay was found by his family along a remote stretch of road in South Lake Grace on Saturday morning after he crashed on the way to see a friend at a nearby farm the night before. The 23-year-old had left Pingrup about 10pm Friday night but alarm bells began ringing after the friend he was meant to be visiting called to say he had never arrived. Adding to their concern was a Facebook post saying one of Mr Macaulay’s dogs had been found wandering the Lake Grace townsite. Mr Macaulay’s 17-year-old sister, Hannah Shiner, searched for him with her father and siblings. They made the gut-wrenching discovery off Mallee Hill Road on Saturday morning, finding him in the car — still alive. Mr Macaulay died at the scene shortly after paramedics arrived with his family by his side in his final moments. Police said the 23-year-old’s car had veered off the road and rolled before coming to rest in a paddock. Ms Shiner paid tribute to her older brother, describing him as a “happy and bubbly” character who was “too big for this world”. “He was funny all the time, friends with everyone, just so happy,” she said. “He was such a bubbly person and always there for everyone. “He loved his four-wheel driving, going out and making new tracks to go four-wheel driving and working on his car.” The 17-year-old said her brother was a “man of many talents” with skills in just about anything. “He did crunching, mechanics, truck driving, shed building, building houses, welding. You name it, he could probably do it,” she said. “He’s a man of many professions, considering he was only 23. He got bored with jobs quite easily — that’s how he knows so many people.” Mr Macaulay leaves behind his four siblings, his girlfriend and his beloved dogs. A GoFundMe was created Thursday morning by friend Kel Amy D to raise money for his funeral. “Izzy had the kindest heart. I loved his family, his girl, and his dogs FJ & Fwank more than words could fathom,” she said on the fundraising page. “With a pure soul and abundant care and love for any person in his life. Izzy was the kind of guy who would take his last shirt off his back for anyone in need.“He lived every day with a fierce passion and brought absolute light and laughter to any room and everyone who had the pleasure to meet him — a true-blue mate and legend. “All funds will be put towards the send-off Izzy deserved as times are tough, and an unexpected loss comes with the unexpected cost.” Police are urging anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage of the crash or the vehicle to upload the vision at https://t.ly/Q7KEH. Anyone with information about the crash can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report it online to www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Road Trauma Support 1300 004 814