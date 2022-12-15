Cervantes and Jurien Bay residents are urged to stay vigilant as the bushfire threatening lives for two days was downgraded and firefighters gained control.

The raging inferno was caused by lightning about 10am on Tuesday in Cervantes and sparked an emergency warning calling on residents in the small fishing town and nearby Jurien Bay to evacuate.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services advised on Thursday that the fire was “stationary” as about 80 firefighters worked to strengthen containment lines and burn unburnt fuels.

However, there was still a “possible threat” to lives and homes as the blaze continued burning in the area with variable conditions.

The fire has so far burnt through 5500 hectares of land.

Late Wednesday night saw DFES downgrade the emergency warning to a watch and act with residents asked to remain vigilant and be aware of changing conditions as they were allowed to return home.

Marine Fields Estate is accessible to residents through Jurien Bay via Indian Ocean Drive from the north.

Cervantes is accessible via Indian Ocean Drive from the south.

A number of roads have been closed including parts of Indian Ocean Drive and Cervantes Road east.

Nambung National Park has been opened, and access to the Pinnacles Discovery Centre is possible via Indian Ocean Drive from the south.

Camera Icon Bee hives destroyed in the Cervantes-Jurien Bay bushfire. Credit: 7NEWS Perth

Camera Icon The bushfire threatening Cervantes and southern parts of Jurien Bay Credit: Mitchell Eccles Credit: Mitchell Eccles / Facebook

The community was advised there would be increased amounts of smoke in the area.

Stay up to date via Emergency WA.