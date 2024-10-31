A man has been flown to Perth with serious injuries after a skydiving accident on Thursday morning.

The RAC rescue helicopter was sent to Jurien Bay Health Centre, about 220km north of Perth, just before midday.

The skydiver, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured during a skydive in Jurien Bay.

A worker at the skydive operator, Skydive Jurien Bay, told The West the man was in “high spirits” following the accident.

He was taken to the health centre by ambulance and was airlifted to Royal Perth Hospital via helicopter.

A St John WA spokeswoman said his injuries were serious.

The man arrived at RPH around 2pm and was being treated in the emergency department for his injuries.

Later on Thursday afternoon, a RPH spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition.