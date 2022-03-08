The theme for this International Women’s Day, “breaking the bias” is so important to understand.

This isn’t just about the biases women face about how we look — or how we ‘should’ look — how we act and where we ‘belong’ in society’s eyes. It’s also about the biases we put on ourselves.

On my drive to work this morning, I heard an ad which encouraged people to ‘champion’ female led podcasters — but both podcasts perpetuated the stereotype of women as nurturers and home-makers.

What about women who want to pursue their career? What about women who are unsure about children or want them later? What about women who want to be just as successful as men in society and the workplace? And what about women who are just getting by?

Camera Icon Kate Ryan (left) with her mum Jo. Credit: Kate Ryan

A someone who grew up pretty much exclusively around women, I’ve had the privilege of seeing all types of women in different times of their lives. From family, friends, acquaintances and idols.

This International Women’s Day, I want to highlight one woman in particular. My mum. Someone who bucked the gender bias and still managed to maintain her identity and femininity.

The woman who raised two kids on her own, maintained a full time job, and did it all while we had a wonderful, healthy childhood filled with love with both adventures and security.

She didn’t subscribe to gender biases. She was my mum and dad, the nurturer and rule enforcer - who could strike fear into the hearts of anyone with just the lift of an eyebrow. And most importantly, she also didn’t lead us into any gender biases.

My sister and I were encouraged to do anything that we were passionate about, she moved us into suburbs which would be catchment areas for better schools, she taught us how to work hard for what we wanted and that we can’t always get what we want.

There were times when things were hard - like trying to juggle working full time and the pressures of the P&C mums at school, but she got through it while staying true to herself, which makes me even prouder because she didn’t give into the pressure of ‘what a mum should be’.

She made me the woman I am today, and I hope I can support and encourage my kids to do and be what they want — regardless of gender — too.

I encourage you to think about the women who have shaped you today, and why they are so damn awesome.