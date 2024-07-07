MUA-aligned State MP Kyle McGinn is seeking to jump to Federal politics, nominating for Labor preselection for the new WA seat of Bullwinkel. Mr McGinn, who has served seven years in the Upper House, put in an expression of interest in jumping to Federal Parliament via the notionally Labor seat in Perth’s east and the Wheatbelt. WA’s 16th electorate, added after population growth, includes the areas of Roleystone, Kalamunda, and Mundaring, as well as Northam, York, Beverley, and Toodyay. Mr McGinn — a member of the vast Mining and Pastoral Region — was appointed a parliamentary secretary after the 2021 State election. First elected aged 29 in 2017, Mr McGinn drove Labor’s victorious campaign to win the seat of Kalgoorlie in 2021, after setting up his office there. Prior to Parliament, he worked for the Maritime Union as a union organiser and was a seafaring cook in the offshore oil and gas industry. His nomination comes after facing reported difficulties in securing a winnable position on Labor’s Upper House ticket for the next State Election. Speaking to The West last month, Mr McGinn said he had not yet decided on whether he would re-contest his Legislative Council position. “Obviously I enjoy representing the people of Western Australia and have done now for eight years and I’m interested in seeing what that looks like over the next couple of weeks,” he said. The preselection process comes after Labor overhauled the Upper House into one State-wide electorate, and divided up the top winnable position — up to 15th spot on the ballot — amongst the factions. If nominated, Mr McGinn might not be the only former State politician contesting the new seat of Bullwinkel, with former State Opposition leader Mia Davies confirming to The West last month she had been approached by National Party powerbrokers to contest for that party. “I’ve got a job. I’m the member for Central Wheatbelt. Certainly, there have been people suggesting that because there’re parts of the (Bullwinkel) electorate in my current electorate that it might be something that I’d like to look at,” she said. “Obviously the new boundaries have just been announced and the party is considering what that looks like going forward. Those discussions are being had at an organisational level.” Based on 2022 Federal Election figures — which were a highpoint for WA Labor — the seat is notionally held by the Government, on a slim 3 per cent buffer.