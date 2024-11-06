Labor has reopened its gun buyback for dealers and individual owners, despite rejecting previous calls to keep offering payments during the first round. Under the second program, running until January 17, gun dealers will be able to be compensated by up to $1000 per firearm they hold in stock. Despite warning gun owners repeatedly during the first buyback there would not be an extension or a second chance, Police Minister Paul Papalia said the program would also be opened to individuals through their dealers. The first buyback — which saw 3195 handguns, 9908 shotguns, and 25,339 rifles surrendered — ran over six months between February and August, with Mr Papalia adamant during the process it would not be extended. “The licensed dealer gun buyback provides an opportunity for the industry to hand in their weapons before our tough new firearm laws come into effect,” Mr Papalia said. “I encourage anyone who didn’t take part in the previous buyback to consider selling their unneeded firearms to a dealer prior to the January deadline. “Almost 40,000 guns were handed back to police as part of our voluntary gun buyback program and we anticipate thousands of additional guns to be offloaded by licensed dealers in the coming months.” The six-month buyback program was launched ahead of the passage of Labor’s firearm laws, which imposed tough limits on firearm ownership in WA — between five and ten depending on license holders’ purposes. Owners will also face tougher health and mental health checks, storage requirements, and changes to the property letter system, which allowed licence holders to be endorsed for gun ownership by farm owners for vermin control. However, the system became the subject of abuse, with letters made available for purchase — just eight properties authorising 15,000 gun licences. Under the new laws, property owners will still be able to provide letters, but numbers will be capped, from five on properties of less than 1500 acres, through to 15 for properties larger than 15,000 acres. Mr Papalia said a modernised licencing system would mean savings for licence holders of almost $300 over five years. It comes as the Liberal leader Libby Mettam was forced to defend her party’s position to back in the laws if elected, amid “horsetrading” from the Nationals. Her comments came after Opposition Leader Shane Love told The Bunbury Herald “redrawing” the firearm laws would be a key part of the Nationals’ conditions on forming a coalition government with the Liberals. After being goaded by Premier Roger Cook in Parliament, Ms Mettam called a late afternoon press conference on Wednesday to declare the Liberals would not repeal or redraw the laws. But shadow police minister Peter Collier, who is retiring, said a future alliance government would send the Firearms Act to a parliamentary committee to consider “unintended consequences”, and would consider any amendments.