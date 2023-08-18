A second major miner has secured the services of former Premier Mark McGowan, who is set to join Mineral Resources Limited as a strategic adviser later this year. News of the lucrative corporate gig comes one day after The West Australian revealed Mr McGowan was in advanced talks about joining BHP. Mineral Resources declined to comment when contacted on Friday. However, it is understood Mr McGowan’s role will be similar to that of former foreign minister Julie Bishop, who signed on as a strategic adviser for the Chris Ellison-helmed firm in mid-2022. The part-time role comes as Mineral Resources pursues a diversification strategy that includes interests in iron ore, lithium, natural gas and mining services. Former Labor state secretary Tim Picton – who worked closely with Mr McGowan for two and a half years, including in the run-up to the 2021 election – is executive general manager of corporate affairs at Mineral Resources. The Mineral Resources appointment, alongside the as-yet-unannounced role with BHP, places Mr McGowan in line for significant earnings as he transitions to working life after politics. Any payment from the two major resources companies will be in addition to the golden handshake he received when leaving Parliament earlier this year. As one of the only remaining members on WA’s old political pension scheme, Mr McGowan is entitled to $275,000 annually for the rest of his life. Alternatively, he may have opted for a one-off payment worth around $3.5 million – with the figure calculated based on the 26 years he spent in State Parliament, including six as Premier. As Premier, Mr McGowan enjoyed strong working relationships with a wide variety of WA business leaders but was particularly close to resources sector bosses, especially through the course of the COVID pandemic. His preferred approach to COVID – closing the State’s borders to keep life within WA as close to normal as possible – allowed for the uninterrupted operation of resources projects. Both BHP ($250 million) and Mineral Resources ($50 million) were among the six major resources companies that tipped cash into a State Government investment fund spearheaded by Mr McGowan and unveiled last November. Named the Resources Community Investment Initiative and boasting initial pledges totalling $750 million, the money is earmarked for major “legacy” projects like the Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Perth Zoo redevelopment. As reported by The West Australian, Mr McGowan has set up a business in his own name with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in preparation for the next stage of his career. The company – Mark McGowan Pty Ltd – was registered on July 31 by a Gold Coast service specialising in ASIC filings. Mr McGowan is listed as the firm’s sole director and shareholder. Mr McGowan appears to be following in the footsteps of close friend and former Treasurer Ben Wyatt, who retired at the 2021 election and is now on the boards of Rio Tinto, Woodside and APM. Mr Wyatt has also set up a consulting firm — Wyatt Martin — with his former chief of staff, Roger Martin.