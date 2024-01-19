Australia’s largest telco provider has insisted it’s not their fault large parts of the Wheatbelt have been unable to call triple-0 since Tuesday. Hundreds across the region are still unable to access triple-0 — the third day in a row — as Western Power scrambles to restore electricity to huge swathes of its network after severe thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday plunged tens of thousands of homes across the Perth Hills, Wheatbelt, Goldfields and Great Southern regions into darkness. At its peak, the raging storm took out five 50m tall towers carrying 220KV transmission lines from the Wheatbelt to Kalgoorlie-Boulder, as well as more than 180 Telstra network sites. “While all our major network sites have battery backup in place for short-term outages, as the mains power remains off for an extended time many of these sites have since failed,” Telstra’s regional general manager for WA Boyd Brown said. Telstra has managed to bring dozens of its network stations back online overnight but 39 are yet to be restored. And while service is slowly returning, WA’s most important line of communication remains out of action in the Wheatbelt. A St John WA spokesperson said on Friday it was “working closely with all relevant agencies and is monitoring the situation”. In Australia, Telstra operators are the first people callers speak to when they make an emergency call. They are then transferred to the relevant emergency service. Telstra, described as the country’s “most reliable network”, said it was not to blame for the major triple-0 outage, claiming “providing working infrastructure” was not part of its remit as the national emergency line operator. “Telstra’s role is to manage the call-taking service,” Mr Brown said. “Providing working infrastructure to enable triple-0 calls to be made at any time from any location is not part of Telstra’s role as the initial answering point for emergency calls.” The telco giant introduced its triple-0 disruption protocol after recommendations from the Australian Communications and Media Authority over a national outage in 2018 which saw 1433 failed emergency calls. But the protocol has not been activated over the days-long outage in the Wheatbelt because it is only activated if an event “impacts callers in multiple states simultaneously and has a national impact on people being able to contact the triple-0 service”. “The aim of the protocol is to inform emergency services in each State if there is an issue that may impact response times for multiple states,” Mr Brown said. “Where there is an impact to just one State the protocol may not be required and has not been activated in this case.” Mr Brown did not say whether the outage was classified internally as a failure in disruption prevention given the multiple days communication lines have been down. “Telstra, like the other communications providers, are working hard to restore services to their customers,” he said. “Telstra is also currently working with the State Operations Centre alongside State and local government representatives, other carriers, emergency services and Western Power to ensure a timely and coordinated response.” Premier Roger Cook on Friday said the transmission towers that “crumpled like tinfoil” would take days to be repaired. The undamaged section of that network has been connected to a 132KV line to supply electricity to Kalgoorlie in the meantime.