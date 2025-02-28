Labor has matched the Nationals’ $25 million commitment for regional racing following intense pressure, while taking a jab at the bush-based party’s proposal to include parts of Perth in Royalties for Regions. Clubs feared they would be forced to close, claiming the Government initially reneged on a $25 million investment for regional racing infrastructure. But on Friday, Racing Minister Paul Papalia pledged the funding eight days out from the March 8 election. “The Cook Labor Government, if re-elected, are committed to creating a Royalties for Regions racing infrastructure fund,” he said. “This will be a $25 million fund to support critical infrastructure in all of our regional racing clubs. “Last year, I went to Racing and Waging WA and told them to prepare a list of critical infrastructure that I might be able to take to our party to make a commitment at this election for supporting regional race clubs. That’s what we’re doing today.” The pledge to tie racing cash to Royalties for Regions comes after the Nationals proposed expanding the program to Armadale, Gosnells, Kalamunda, Mundaring, and Swan, whilst removing the City of Mandurah from eligibility. The Nationals plan would include five local government areas within the new Federal seat of Bullwinkel, which former WA Nationals leader Mia Davies is contesting. The Mandurah suburb of Dawesville is about four times the distance from the CBD as Gosnells. “For some pretty crass political objectives of getting Mia Davies elected federally, they’re talking about gutting the Royalties for Regions program and spending it in metropolitan areas,” Mr Papalia said. Ms Davies — who announced the policy instead of State leader Shane Love — denied the move was blatant pork-barrelling. “Go and talk to the people that live in the communities I’ve represented for the last 16 years (in State Parliament), who had no access to affordable housing,” Ms Davies said at the time. “There’s a whole raft of community services that have been delivered (through the program). “If that’s pork barrelling, then I’m OK with it.” WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam confirmed Friday she would reject the Nationals’ plan in negotiations if the two parties were in a position to form government. Mr Papalia made the commitment from the Pinjarra Race Club, which will get $7.5 million out of the $25 million package. The club is within the seat of Murray-Wellington, held by Labor’s Robyn Clarke on a 17.3 point margin. At the outset of the campaign, the Government was confident Ms Clarke would fend off Liberal candidate David Bolt. But the party now believes the incumbent is on shaky ground, as regional voter anger at WA Labor’s gun laws and Federal Labor’s live export ban become increasingly apparent.