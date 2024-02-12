Pork producers are demanding a review of a decision to restrict the availability of ham on WA school canteen menus. WA Pork Producers Association president Linton Batt said it was “terrible news” that ham had been lumped into the same junk-food category as soft drinks, chips and lollies which are banned from sale in schools. He vowed to lobby the State Government to review the decision, saying there would be an “immediate” impact from the loss of a market for Australian pork producers. “It’s a significant market,” he said. “There’s a lot of school kids eating ham sandwiches.” As revealed by The West on Sunday, ham has been reclassified in the school canteen healthy eating traffic-light system as a “red-light” item under new guidelines that schools have been urged to work towards — putting the popular ham-and-cheese toastie under threat. Under a Department of Health “food-checker” tool for canteens, 20 ham products are now rated red, leaving just three that meet strict nutrient criteria in a new category known as “selected red” that can be sold only two days a week. Mr Batt said while he did not have figures on sales to schools, ham would be one of the most popular ingredients for sandwiches, rolls or wraps. “There’s the toasties and the pizza subs and hot dishes as well,” he said. “Considering that as a red-light food group, and being lumped alongside junk food, we think that’s unreasonable and we just want to know how that decision was made, and why.” Mr Batt said he sympathised with WA canteens that were often managed by volunteers. “This is a confusing decision and one that will put more pressure on already stretched canteen resources,” he said “Canteens and parents need clarity and an urgent review of this decision is the best way to achieve it.” “All we’re saying is ham is a normal part of a balanced diet,” he added. “There are a lot more benefits from having ham in moderation than excluding it.” The World Health Organisation has classified processed meats such as ham as a group one carcinogen, which means it is known to cause cancer. The Education Department has defended the changes, saying ham was not yet banned from school canteens and still remained on the menu. “The new Department of Health recommendations advise there are healthier foods available, however, school canteens can still serve ham sandwiches,” deputy director general Jim Bell said. “The Department of Education has devised a pragmatic and balanced way to implement the new Health guidelines. “However, there is no urgency and schools can take the time they need to consult with parents and make any adaptations to their canteen menu.”