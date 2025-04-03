WA’s highest-paid fat cats have had their maximum pay packets lifted to more than $800,000 a year, despite the independent salaries body slapping down a repeat bid to “significantly” lift the remuneration. In a ruling released on Thursday covering executive officers from government trading enterprises, the Salaries and Allowances Tribunal said the bosses deserved a 3.5 per cent raise given the “economic conditions” facing WA. The tribunal sets the salary bandwidths for government trading enterprise boards to consider, which then sets the pay for their executive officers. Salaries were lifted by 3.5 per cent, raising the top tier’s highest pay point to $807,127 — more than twice Premier Roger Cook’s salary. That band includes chief executives in the top tier of Synergy, Western Power, Water Corporation, Gold Corporation, and the Fremantle and Pilbara ports authorities. Annual reports for the 2023-24 financial year show the highest pay ranges within those corporations hit $710,000 a year at the Gold Corporation and $706,000 a year at Western Power. Despite the eye-wateringly high salaries, the Tribunal rejected a bid to raise the upper levels even higher, drawing upon other State and Territory agencies and the private sector for pay comparisons. “The Tribunal considered requests to substantially increase the upper levels of Band 1 and to link the ranges to third party remuneration data,” the Tribunal’s ruling stated, “The Tribunal has considered this request in past inquiries and maintains that linking the remuneration to outside organisations would be an abnegation of the Tribunal’s responsibilities, and creating such linkages would make it difficult for the Tribunal to respond to individual circumstances.” The Tribunal said a move to link senior bureaucrats’ pay to the private sector ignored the fact they worked for the public sector. “Additionally, while the Tribunal does not currently have access to the data noted in the submissions, it appears to be heavily weighted to interstate and private sector data,” the ruling stated. “As noted above, while private sector and interstate remuneration data is an important factor in the Tribunal’s deliberations, it does not override considerations of GTEs within the public sector sphere. “Finally, the data provided was only relevant to a portion of the GTEs within the Tribunal’s jurisdiction.” While power and energy assets are publicly owned in Western Australia, other states have privatised their services, leading to higher salaries for executive officers. Previous attempts at interstate recruitment for senior vacant positions have been hampered by the shortfall, The West understands.