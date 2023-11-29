A woman has died after crashing into a convoy of four trucks in the Wheatbelt. Major crash investigation officers are probing the circumstances that led to the collision, which happened on Great Eastern Highway in Wundowie, about 57km east of Perth, about 6.45pm on Wednesday. Police say the 49-year-old woman was driving her silver Hyundai Elantra sedan eastbound when a convoy of four trucks passed her. It is believed the woman veered across the road, into the westbound lane, and collided with the third truck in the convoy. Tragically, she suffered critical injuries and died at the scene. Major Crash investigators are examining the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online here. Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to the crash can be uploaded directly to investigators here.