Perth has experienced the wettest 24 hours of the year, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Bickley has recorded the highest rainfall, with about 90mm in the past 24 hours, while the Wheatbelt and Great Southern regions have also received a "decent" amount of rain, averaging at about 10-24mm in most locations.

Showers are expected to continue throughout the day.

About 138 calls for help were received by SES overnight and this morning, with most damage caused in the Bunbury region.

One of the call-outs was to Mandurah, where a roof was blown off a house and landed in a swimming pool.

Gusts of about 118km/h were recorded at Pinjarra, 93km/h at Garden Island and 91 km/h at Rottnest Island.

Western Power has advised repair work on damaged powerlines has begun, with about 1800 homes in the Perth metro area still without power.

The Wilson car park in Pier Street in the Perth CBD is without power and customers are being asked to pay a flat rate of $10 when they leave.