Wild weather wreaked havoc and turned roads into rivers over the weekend with emergency services receiving more than 80 calls for help as homes across WA were lashed by storms.

Heavy rain, strong wind gusts and thunderstorms caused damage from as far north as Geraldton to Denmark, with residents complaining about roof leaks, roof damage and fallen trees.

Perth’s southern suburbs copped most of the bad weather, while Perth recorded 24.6mm of rainfall from Friday night up until Sunday afternoon.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services responded to calls in Rockingham and Mandurah where suburban streets were underwater.

Residents in Mandurah reported water entering their homes through floor boards after 45.4mm was recorded.

Daily rainfall records for August were broken at Busselton Airport, with 78.8mm falling on Saturday.

More than 97.4mm was recorded across the entire weekend, turning parts of Busselton and Wonnerup into an inland sea, prompting more than 30 calls to the State Emergency Service.

Flooded roads in Wonnerup left residents stranded, while livestock were left trapped as paddocks were turned in rivers from the heavy rainfall.

A flood warning is still in place for parts of the South West region, with DFES urging people to be careful in floodwaters.

Meanwhile, Nyabing in the Great Southern recorded wind gusts of 94km/h at 11.45am on Sunday.