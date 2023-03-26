Jack Johnson and I are probably from the same species, but the Venn diagram of our capabilities only overlaps at “sleeping and making banana pancakes”.

Statistics allow that some tanned outlier like Jack can accomplish stardom as a polyglot singer-songwriter, while also reaching the final of the Hawaiian Pipeline Masters surfing comp — at the age of seventeen.

Some might perhaps feel he is being a bit greedy, but good on him; he is by all reports a really good bloke, to cap it off. Jealous? Me? Don’t be ridiculous.

The ease with which some can catch a supersonic ball or make a guitar gently weep is beautiful to apprehend; up there with hearing a multicultural person duo their lingo.

Great athletes don’t even seem to be concentrating on what they are doing — gazing into the middle distance while extending their almost-too-late arm to take a one-handed mark.

If the reward for being a star is a trophy at sixteen, multiple knee reconstructions and an anti-inflammatory dependence in your thirties then I am fine with mediocrity.

The neuroscience of sport is in focus as professional teams spend big for any minuscule performance advantage. Executive function, the ability to make good decisions in sub-second time-frames, is being improved with all manner of hybrid video-game skills training.

Specifically, the ability to remain alert, recall strategy and initiate movement while tracking multiple moving objects are just as important to a professional athlete as being able to run or jump better than the opponent.

Better brains win games.

The more we learn about our neural networks through advanced functional imaging and lab research, the clearer it becomes that concussion is a nightmare.

Your brain is a jellyfish in a toolbox — just a lacy network of billions of tiny connections inside a protective bone cage.

The difference between the vulnerability of the brain of the biggest and smallest person on the field is - nothing.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is on the agenda of every professional sports league in the world. The National Football League in the USA has set aside billions — not millions — to compensate former players.

The same is coming for AFL, with former players Shane Tuck and Danny Frawley just the opening salvo.

Depression, personality change, emotional lability, cognitive impairment and loss of motor skills can accumulate long after even relatively minor head injuries. Not a pretty retirement.

Children will not be able to continue playing sports where concussion is predictable. The games will need to be modified to reduce contact.

The implementation of “return to play” guidelines after a head injury is well-meaning, but inadequate. It seems to be an attempt to preserve sporting culture through regulation, rather than face reality.

There is nothing wrong with touch rugby.

It’s disappointing, but you can’t train anyone’s brain to withstand trauma, and if you think constant beltings did you no harm at all, I’d like a second opinion from those that know you well.

The circuses in which concussion is not just a by-product to be minimised, but a goal to be celebrated — cash rewards for a knock-out — are unsustainable, dead sports walking.

As much as many appreciate the physique, dedication and skill of a boxer or MMA gladiator the damage to their brains from intentional concussions is indefensible.

One straw-clutching argument is that combatants know the risk they are taking, but even if — big if — this has been truthfully explained, the promise of success, money and fame for a teen fighter is overwhelming.

They click accept faster than a Rottnest seagull on a chip, and the taxpayer ends up funding their long-term medical needs.

Whether it is the refined skills required to surf, play guitar and articulate multiple languages like Jack, or to just be ordinary like not-at-all jealous me — it all lives in the brain.

Long live the panoply of healthy sports that don’t knock people unconscious.