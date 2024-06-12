Beware the humbug from the State Government as it tries to sell this week’s tweaks to proposed new firearms laws. The tweaks have been driven by the murders of Floreat women Jennifer and Gretl Petelczyc by licensed weapons owner Mark Bombara and allegations by his daughter Ariel that WA Police ignored her warnings. While this horrible saga remains subject to multiple inquiries, this week’s changes to firearms legislation give WA Police even more responsibility to administer intertwined firearms and domestic violence laws. If a media release by Premier Roger Cook is to be believed, the proposed tweaks will result in WA Police carrying out “the mandatory seizure of firearms without a warrant when domestic violence, or threat of, is reported against a licensee”. And Police Minister Paul Papalia claimed in Parliament that at the first complaint of family or domestic violence, police will be compelled to seize a person’s firearms. “There will be no discretion,” he told Parliament. What rubbish. The new proposals tabled on Monday give front line police officers more discretion when deciding whether to exercise their already-broad firearms seizure powers. A police officer will be able to enter a building without a warrant if he or she believes the gun owner is “not at the time a fit and proper person to be in possession of the firearm”. This is not a mandatory seizure. It is a power exercised purely on the professional opinion of a copper. It is reliant upon them having the time or inclination to at least consider allegations, then ponder them against the legal definition of who is not a fit and proper person. For what it’s worth, this week’s tweaks included adding the words “family violence or intimidating behaviour” to the factors that Police Commissioner Colin Blanch must consider when deciding if someone is not a fit and proper person to hold a firearms license. Someone will not be fit and proper if Mr Blanch believes “the person has a history of, or a tendency towards, violent behaviour, family violence or intimidating behaviour”. The earlier draft said Mr Blanch “may” take away someone’s licence if he felt they were not a fit and proper person. But this week’s tweaks, if passed by Parliament, means he will have no option but to take away the person’s licence if he finds the person is not fit and proper. The commissioner “must” take away their licence.. This process will ultimately rely on the judgment of a senior police officer in a big office with time to ponder the carefully-assembled facts and compare them with whatever definitions are passed by State Parliament. But it will all begin with the decision of a police officer on the ground. Based on Ariel Bombara’s version of what happened at Mirrabooka police station in late April, we likely more than a couple of legislative tweaks.