Rita Saffioti (as Minister for Transport) recently wrote to herself a letter (as Treasurer) explaining why she was late in tabling the Department of Transport’s annual report to Parliament. This, of course, led to some amusement highlighted in comedic style by The West’s longstanding cartoonist Alston. The letter-to-self is a statutory requirement, and she isn’t the first minister to write to herself on this basis. It does, however, underscore a bigger problem for the WA Labor Government’s looming project delivery deadlines. For those with us with long memories, Ms Saffioti played a pivotal role as chief of staff in “going early” as part of the election strategy of premier Alan Carpenter. History records that strategy ended up being an early Christmas present for Colin Barnett. Ms Saffioti is now playing a key role in overseeing an extremely expensive “Building for Tomorrow” infrastructure program, costing the taxpayer millions in pre-election promotion. If Labor’s ambition is to brand themselves as the “can do” Government, it explains the almost $9 million (and counting) in over-the-top advertising for “Building for Tomorrow.” But that brand is quickly looking like “cant-do-on-time” with so many projects running late. And Ms Saffioti won’t be able to write letters-to-self to explain that to a frustrated public. Let’s have a look at a few of the Labor Government’s lagging projects. The freeway upgrades south of Hodges Drive slipped about 12 months. For the long-suffering commuters heading into work each day, this is a source of much frustration. The improvements to the Great Eastern Highway bypass have now ground to a halt as the Government grapples with environmental and other approvals. Close to my heart is the flood response in the Kimberley and the construction of the new Martuwarra-Fitzroy River bridge. The contractors are pushing this project hard, but the State is failing businesses in the east Kimberley through lack of consultation. They are now assuming the worst and gearing up for the long haul through South Australia and the Northern Territory. With no certainty of any government offset, businesses, along with many vulnerable communities could feel the pain of increased prices and food insecurity if rains come early and the road is closed again this Christmas. The lack of respect for business viability is a trademark of this Government. Just talk to the very annoyed small businesses on Whatley Crescent in Maylands and it is clear. Their livelihoods have been affected since MetroNet closed the Caledonian Avenue level crossing and civil works have diverted passing trade to the east. Business underpins our economy. We must respect the small and medium businesses, not just the big end of town. The Ellenbrook line is set to open late next year with a hard deadline coinciding just before the State election. Failure to hit this deadline will stand out. But it’s the upgrades to the Armadale line that are going to be the biggest challenge for WA Labor. Let’s be frank, the Armadale line upgrades will be an urban planning monstrosity when completed, with 1960 style overpasses cutting a swathe through suburbs from Victoria Park to Cannington and again alongside the town centre of Armadale. Delays will have a direct impact on those who are used to having an efficient train service with bus replacements being a hard sell to frustrated commuters. Worse, the finished product will be a scar on our urban landscape that will take decades to erase or modify. The biggest problem for Ms Saffioti and WA Labor is that these big spending projects could start looking like a pile of manure at the door of the 2025 election if things don’t get finished on time. Will Rita Saffioti be the architect of another election loss in 2025? We won’t know the answer to this until March 2025, but I am sure it is also a question Amber Jade Sanderson’s supporters will be mulling over. Neil Thomson is shadow minister for transport and planning.