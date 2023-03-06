Labor’s decision to end the live export trade in sheep is a wilful attack on a great Western Australian industry based on crass politics.

You don’t need to take my word for it — Labor’s Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has revealed this himself.

In an answer to a question on notice in December last year as to the science and evidence that underpinned the decision to close the industry, the answer was simply that it was “an election commitment”.

No science. No evidence. And as I will show below, no mandate either.

It is a decision based on the worst form of political calculation — that Labor has more seats at threat from the Greens in inner-city Sydney and Melbourne than they would put at risk in closing down this industry.

So where the vast majority of the live export trade comes from one federal electorate — the electorate of O’Connor represented by Rick Wilson MP — Labor just didn’t care.

They don’t care about the farming families, who have raised their sheep with pride for generations. They don’t care about the feed producers, the ag vets, the truckies, the feedlot workers, the mechanics, and thousands of others that service the live export sector.

Labor is ignoring the voice of 25 peak farming organisations across Australia, who understand the threat from an approach that prioritises activist voices over hardworking Australian farmers.

These groups — including the National Farmers Federation and our own Pastoralist and Graziers Association and WA Farmers — have described Labor’s policy as a “red line that cannot be crossed”.

The agriculture industry is not abandoning WA as Labor has.

And Labor does not even have a mandate for this change as Minister Watt has blatantly claimed.

As part of Labor’s review of their 2019 election failure, they decided to take fewer policies to the 2022 election.

Labor’s last election strategy was to minimise perceived policy differences between themselves and the Coalition — they managed to scrape through — and won with the lowest primary vote ever recorded, but they won.

During the campaign, Labor did their best not to draw attention to their live sheep export policy because they knew they needed a good result in WA to form a government.

In fact, the industry was unclear on Labor’s position ahead of the 2022 election because Labor simply had said almost nothing on the issue.

Senior figures — even shadow ministers — avoided the topic. Not one Western Australian Labor MP responded to a letter from The Countryman asking for their position on live exports.

Multiple media reports expressed confusion as to Labor’s position due to their silence.

Then, very quietly, a Labor representative ticked a box on a survey from an animal rights pressure group indicating that Labor would ban live sheep exports if elected.

Again, we see a cynicism of Labor’s position: Tick the box that pleases the activists in the inner-city seats and stay silent in WA where the actual damage will be done.

Labor’s attack on this industry completely ignores the science and demonstrable evidence of improved animal welfare outcomes in this industry, stretching back decades.

It ignores the major steps taken in recent years — and significant improvements achieved — including the industry-initiated northern summer shipping moratorium.

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt’s recent statement that live exports had lost its “social licence” should send shivers through every part of agricultural production — not just in WA but across Australia.

Every West Australian should stand up for our farmers. Tell Labor to leave this great industry alone.

Slade Brockman is a Liberal Senator for Western Australia with a background in agriculture and a strong focus on issues impacting rural and regional Australia.