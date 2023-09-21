Labor MP Darren West claimed opponents of the Voice were “voting with” nazis and white supremacists both during debate on the proposed Indigenous advisory body in Parliament and in an online Facebook post. The Agricultural Region MLC has been blasted for the comments by Liberal MP Steve Thomas, while Premier Roger Cook said the remarks were “not good language to use” and demonstrated a lack of respect. Mr West first went on the attack when responding to a Facebook post in which former Esperance Shire President Victoria Brown questioned the prevalence of Acknowledgement of Country rituals and expressed her view the referendum was dividing Australians. “It’s called respect. You may wish to google it,” he wrote. “Noel Pearson and Patrick Dodson are right. It’s time that we recognised our First Australians in the Constitution. “The racists will vote no. The white supremacists will vote no. “Those who think that fairness, equality and social justice are the pillars of our being will vote yes. The question is, whose side are you on?” On Wednesday, Dr Thomas moved a motion in the Legislative Council calling on the Labor-dominated House to oppose the Voice on the grounds it would mean “permanently dividing Australians” and the lack of information provided by the Albanese Government. During the debate on that motion, Dr Thomas criticised any commentary suggesting no voters were racist or stupid. Mr West said Dr Thomas was correct — before adding a caveat. “(Dr Thomas) made the point that not everyone who votes no is a racist, and he is right,” Mr West said. “Not everyone who votes no is a white supremacist. The member is right. “Not everyone who votes no is a nazi. You are right, but you are voting with them. That is who you are voting with. This is important.” The contribution drew swift condemnation, including from Liberal MP Neil Thomson, who protested, “The implication is that we are somehow aligned with nazis”. Legislative Council President Alanna Clohesy, a Labor MP, rejected that interpretation but asked Mr West to withdraw the comments, which he did. The ugly incident comes a week after prominent Voice architect Marcia Langton was engulfed in a storm of criticism after accusing the No camp of racism and stupidity during an event in Bunbury. Mr West said he was “passionate about the success of the Voice referendum” and had made that “abundantly clear on social media, with constituents and in the Parliament”. “I concede that my counter (in Parliament) was in the extreme and in hindsight, I could have made that point without reference to Nazis, and withdrew the comment. “The purpose of this uncomfortable question is to cause voters to think about which side they wish to vote with, it is my great hope that voters vote with their heart and vote Yes on October 14.” Dr Thomas said Mr West had become “a prime example of the toxicity of the debate” over the Voice. “He is a repeat offender in denigrating those who disagree with him,” Dr Thomas said. “It is widely known that as soon as you reference the nazis, all sensible and polite debate goes out the window. “The calls for civil debate on the Voice from all sides appear to have been lost on Mr West.” Mr Cook confirmed he was aware of Mr West’s comments in Parliament and said he felt they were out of line. “Well, I don’t think it’s appropriate to call anyone a nazi unless they actually sign themselves up to that particular way of thinking,” the Premier said. “Look, it’s not good language to use, it’s not respectful language to use, and I want the Voice campaign, the Voice referendum, to be an opportunity for Australians to unite. “I think it’s unfortunate that some sides of the debate, predominantly the No campaign, have used this as an opportunity to divide and spread fear in the community.” Opposition Leader Shane Love said Mr West’s comments were disappointing. “Emphasis needs to be placed on having respect for one another, not branding someone a racist if they don’t agree with you,” Mr Love said. “As the party of common sense, the Nationals’ position has been based on a commitment to listening to the people in our communities and we believe this is the standard which should be set for any further debate on the Voice.”