Postal votes are set to decide the race for Bullwinkel, but a recount is likely to be needed with the Labor and Liberal candidates currently neck and neck. Just 28 votes separate Liberal contender Matt Moran and Labor’s Trish Cook, with the latter ahead on Monday night. Almost 12,000 of Bullwinkel’s 121,000 electors voted via postal ballots, with about 2500 envelopes still to be processed. A Liberal party spokesperson was hopeful its candidate in Mr Moran could still win, but said it would be a “tight” contest with the result unlikely to be known for several days. Postal votes are favouring the Liberals but only just — sitting at 50.83 per cent to 49.17 per cent on a two-candidate preferred count. “We remain hopeful in Bullwinkel,” Premier Roger Cook said. Labor has vowed to push ahead with its legislated ban on live sheep exports, due to start in 2028, that was a major campaign issue in the brand new seat that takes in metro and regional areas. Nationals candidate Mia Davies was relegated to third place on a 16 per cent primary vote, with the Greens — who have long argued in favour of the live sheep ban — getting 10 per cent of the vote. “What’s really important about that is the transition place we have in place,” Resources Minister Madeleine King said on Sunday. “(Chilled sheep meat) is a much larger industry in this State and country than the live sheep ever was. “Two more abbatoirs in the south have got increased quotas to to into China and that’s a really positive thing for the sheep industry, but I know there will be people that are disappointed that they didn’t get what they wanted. “Equally we’re really focused on how we transition that industry now.”