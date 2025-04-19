Nationals leader David Littleproud has denied the Federal election is slipping away from the Coalition, saying the result will be determined seat by seat. In Perth on Saturday, Mr Littleproud scoffed at suggestions Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party was headed for another term in office despite the Prime Minister being well ahead in the polls. “We certainly can (win),” Mr Littleproud said. “This isn’t a 2022 election. This election is super local. It’s seat by seat. “When you look at our track polling in the key seats we’re looking at the Liberal Party as well, there is real movement in terms if that under current — the quiet Australian. “So I wouldn’t be taking (notice of) national polls.” Mr Littleproud supported his candidate in Bullwinkel, Mia Davies, thumbing her nose at Peter Dutton’s and the Coalition’s opposition to Labor’s resources production tax credits. Asked by The Sunday Times what he thought of Ms Davies’ insistence that Labor’s mining industry production tax credits was “good policy and deserves support”, Mr Litteproud said that was “fine and representing the individuality that the Nationals bring”. “The people of Bullwinkel should know, it’s going to be OK, you’ve got someone who is going to challenge the status quo,” Mr Littleproud said. “I’d rather have somebody in my party room, West Australians would rather have somebody from WA sitting in the halls of Canberra, prepared to put themselves in the line to say ‘this is about the people I represent’.” But Ms Davies’ position has put her at odds with her WA Coalition colleagues. WA Liberal senator Michaelia Cash, responding to Ms Davies breaking ranks and supporting a Labor election policy, said no WA Liberal MPs supported the $13.7 billion worth of tax breaks for the critical mineral and hydrogen production tax sweetener. Ms Davies, on Saturday confirmed she “stands behind” her position. “It was a policy put forward by the WA resource sector,” Ms Davies said. “I back good policy. “It’s about downstream processing, it’s about making sure we incentivise business to park their capital here in WA. “It’s about supply chain for our critical minerals. “If Michaelia Cash and my Liberal party colleagues are not having those discussions with WA industry, I’ll have them with David Littleproud and our team.” The new seat of Bullwinkel is a three-way-contest between Ms Davies, a former State Nationals leader, the Liberals’ Matt Moran and Labor’s Trish Cook. Sources say that with two weeks until the election, the Liberals have their nose in front in Bullwinkel. The Nationals have repeatedly campaigned against Labor’s decision to stop the live sheep export trade by 2028. “To the people of Perth, I say to you — please put Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party last,” Mr Littleproud said. “Their (farmers’) livelihoods are gone.”