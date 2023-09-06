Anthony Albanese will directly raise the issue of stalled Australian cattle exports with Indonesian President Joko Widodo when they meet in Jakarta this week. Indonesia has effectively banned live cattle exports from three yards in Broome and Darwin after eight animals were found to be carrying lumpy skin disease. The Malaysian Government on Tuesday lifted its temporary suspension of Australian live cattle exports after Australia proved it was free of the disease. The Prime Minister is attending the ASEAN and East Asia Summit leaders’ meetings on Wednesday and Thursday, hosted by Indonesia. Mr Albanese confirmed he would raise the issue with Mr Widodo, while Australian and Indonesian officials will also meet to discuss the way forward this week. “I‘m pleased when it comes to LSD that Malaysia has lifted the restrictions on its trade; I’m pleased that Australian and Indonesian officials are working through these issues,” he said. “We have provided the evidence going forward that we remain free of lumpy skin disease and it is an important issue for Australia and the officials will continue to engage with it. “But I will also respectfully put forward my views.” Mr Widodo will host all visiting leaders at a gala dinner on Wednesday night, and Mr Albanese is likely to also have a bilateral meeting with him on Thursday. WA Nationals leader Shane Love said any disruption to cattle exports to Indonesia was too important to risk delays, noting Premier Roger Cook was also currently in the country with a business delegation. “Stakeholders need to be brought into conversations with Government and, while we await the results of Indonesia’s 60-day review, planning must be undertaken to ensure the strength of the industry,” Mr Love said.