A new tax on importers to safeguard the nation’s biosecurity frontline has netted $51 million in the first six weeks — more than what Australian farmers will be asked to pay in a year. The Federal Government announced the contentious levy in May to help pay for its revamped biosecurity funding model after allocating $1 billion to it in the 2023-24 Federal Budget. Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt on Tuesday revealed the tax had raised more than expected during the first six weeks of its introduction while speaking at the Bringing Dowerin Downtown luncheon in Perth. He said the biosecurity budget the Albanese Government inherited from the Coalition was “headed for a $100m annual reduction” due to short-term funding decisions. “Given the importance of biosecurity to agriculture, a long-term, sustainable funding solution was necessary,” Mr Watt said. “The vast majority of this increased funding comes from two sources: increased government funding at $350m each year, and increased fees and charges on importers at $363m annually.” “And already in the first six weeks following July 1, our regime of increased fees and charges on importers has raised more than $51m. “That’s $51m more — in just six weeks — than was collected from the container levy.” Container surcharges were introduced by the previous Coalition government and were projected to raise $325m across three years to help create a sustainable biosecurity funding model. Mr Watt said producers would supply about 6 per cent of the total funding for biosecurity each year under the new model, while importers would pay 48 per cent and taxpayers 40 per cent. The Federal money was touted as an “ongoing, predictable” source of funding and will result in $1b across the next four years, and an ongoing commitment of $268m per year after that. Importers, taxpayers and farmers will also chip in to fund the levy, adding about $500m per year with the aim of protecting Australia’s $84.9b agriculture sector from pests and diseases. Of that, importers will contribute the lion’s share at about $350m while agricultural producers, forestry and fishery producers will be asked to tip in about $150m annually. Mr Watt described producers’ contribution as “modest”, despite farm lobby groups like Grain Producers Australia vehemently opposing the charge. “I think it’s reasonable to ask producers — key beneficiaries of stronger biosecurity — to pay a modest Biosecurity Protection Levy, from July 1 next year,” he said. The tax on importers and “risk creators” was put in place on July 1 this year, while the levy on farmers will be put in place on the same date next year. Passengers leaving the country by sea or air next year will pay $10 more thanks to an increase in the Passenger Movement Charge to $70. The Federal Department of Agriculture recently opened a public comment period for farmers to share their thoughts on the new levy and help “shape the way the levy will be applied”. Feedback can be submitted until October 6 via the DAFF website