China has lifted trade restrictions on all Australian hay imports in the latest breakthrough in relations between Beijing and Canberra. Hay growers across WA, South Australia, Victoria and NSW will soon be able to resume their operations with the country’s biggest trading partner after sanctions were slapped on the nation when the Morrison Government called for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. The date on when the full resumption of hay exports will commence is still being worked out. The Albanese Government has been working hard to rebuild a relationship with Beijing since coming into power last year. So far, trade bans have been lifted on Australian barely, coal, cotton and timber. Australian wine is expected to be the next product to have tariffs removed with movement expected next month, followed by lobster and red meat. “This is another positive step forward, but there is more work to do,” Trade Minister Don Farrell said. “I will continue to persevere and press for all outstanding impediments to be removed as soon as possible.” Australia’s exports of hay to China were valued at $78 million last year, which was down from $160 million in 2020 before tariffs were placed on the majority of exporting companies. China was Australia’s third biggest market in 2022, with 16 per cent of Australian hay exports going to China. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said Thursday’s announcement was “more good news for Aussie farmers”. “The Department has been working tirelessly on a resolution for many months in the lead-up to today’s announcement,” he said. “We are working hard to remove the existing impediments and restrictions on other important commodities like beef, wine and lobster.”