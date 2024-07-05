Fatima Payman has declared she wants to be a voice for WA but is yet to decide her position on key issues that are important to voters in the State. She has revealed she has not spoken with farmers angry at the Government’s move to ban live sheep exports — discussions even long-term staunch advocates for the ban like Fremantle MP Josh Wilson have had. While Senator Payman’s split with Labor is over its approach to the Gaza conflict, many in politics say this is not a top-order issue for West Australians. In the press conference to announce her resignation from Labor, the senator singled out Indigenous incarceration rates, the jailing of children as young as 10, cost of living, housing and the climate crisis as issues West Australian voters had raised with her. She referred to “the live sheep debacle” in an interview with The West Australian after quitting Labor as an example of an issue where there were various voices and opinions. Over the past week, she has come under pressure from Nationals leader David Littleproud to oppose Labor’s move to ban live sheep exports, which WA farmers are actively campaigning against. The legislation to bring in the ban passed Parliament on Monday night after Senator Payman declared she was abstaining from all parliamentary business for the week having been suspended from Labor’s caucus for breaking its rules. But pushed on where she stood on the matter, she said while she understood that WA farmers had strong views, she was yet to meet any of them. “I haven’t had a chance to speak with farmers about this, so I can’t really comment on what should have happened, what did happen and what that’s going to mean to West Aussie farmers,” she said. Similarly, on raising the age of criminal responsibility — a state issue that the federal government is leading on — Senator Payman was yet to have a firm position. She said there needed to be more focus on rehabilitation and ensuring reoffending did not continue, and that 10-year-old children should be in schools, not prison. “That is not what we want for our young people in WA,” she said. “It’s definitely a space that, you know, I’m not an expert in but I’m very passionate about hearing from experts on the ground, hearing from communities and working with them, for them and ensuring that they are involved in that part in that process.” The first-term senator’s departure from Labor means the Government now needs to win support from the Greens and three upper house crossbenchers, instead of two, to pass any legislation the Coalition opposes. This will include its contentious moves to establish a new environmental protection agency, the shared equity scheme for housing, and production tax credits for processed critical minerals. Senator Payman said this week she had held Labor values “for a very long time” and was now figuring out what her approach would be. “It’s no longer just rocking up to the chamber and following the whip’s lead. It’s actively understanding pieces of legislation and doing the research myself,” she told Sky News. She has promised to “hit as many towns as I can in WA and talk to as many people on the ground” to understand what issues they care about.