One Nation will have a third member in the Upper House after the party won the sixth and final Senate seat in WA. The Australian Electoral Commission released the final results of the Western Australian Senate election on Thursday afternoon, confirming Labor and the Liberals had won two seats each. The Greens and One Nation claimed one seat each. The victory for One Nation’s Tyron Whitten came as a shock for the party which had been trailing Labor for the sixth spot. The party celebrated online, congratulating its newest Senator. “Congratulations to our One Nation candidate, Tyron Whitten, on his election as Senator for Western Australia!” the Facebook post read. “A well-deserved result for a passionate advocate of the people. We look forward to the strong voice he will bring to Parliament on behalf of Western Australians.” Former State executive Ellie Whiteaker was elected for the first time and she will be joined by Senator Varun Ghosh who was promoted to the Senate in 2024 following the retirement of Pat Dodson. Incumbent Liberal Senators Slade Brockman and Matt O’Sullivan will both return for the Liberal party. The Greens’ Jordan Steele-John has been re-elected for the second time after he first joined Parliament in 2017. The final Senate spot was seen to be a contest between Labor and One Nation after the minor party received 5.9 per cent of the vote, a 2.4 per cent primary swing in its favour. Mr Whitten will join party leader Pauline Hanson and Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts. It comes as a welcome boost for the party which lost out in a tight race for the final Tasmanian Senate spot against Jacqui Lambie.