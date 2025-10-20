The Labor member for the new Federal seat of Bullwinkel is yet to open an office in her electorate, meaning constituents must still drive up to two hours to meet their elected representative before an interim workplace is set up next month. Almost six months since winning her outer metropolitan seat by just over 1000 votes, Trish Cook continues to work out of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices on the Esplanade, around 140 kilometres away from the furthest parts of her electorate. A spokesperson for Ms Cook has confirmed a “temporary” office location has finally been identified in Kalamunda but won’t be ready to move into until at least mid-November. “Since the election of the Member for Bullwinkel there has been an avid search for suitable premises,” Ms Cook’s spokesperson told The West Australian. “As you can imagine, the criteria for a Federal Member’s office are quite extensive and the search for suitable office has been difficult. “The search is conducted by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Office on behalf of the member, and they have visited several sites which they deemed to be unsuitable. “Ms Cook is very happy to say that we have found premises located in Kalamunda which comply for a temporary office whilst the search for a permanent one continues. All going to plan we hope to be in the office by mid-November.” One option believed to have been presented to the Member for Bullwinkel was a vacant office space in the Forrestfield shopping centre previously used by the former Member for Hasluck Ken Wyatt, but it was rejected because it does not have a private bathroom. The West Australian can reveal that seven federal electorate offices around the country are now located outside their MP’s seat following recent boundary redistributions, including Matt Keogh’s in the south-eastern Perth seat of Burt. His office is located in what is now Bullwinkel. The seats of Bruce and La Trobe in Victoria, and Bennelong, Blaxland, Greenway and Riverina were also caught out by the boundary changes. On May 9 this year Ms Cook claimed victory over her Liberal Party opponent Matt Moran in the newly created division of Bullwinkel, after six days of vote counting following the federal election. By the time she is scheduled to move into her temporary Kalamunda electorate office it will be more than six months since the former nurse became the inaugural Member for Bullwinkel. Inside West Australian Labor circles, the delay in opening an electorate office in Bullwinkel has been discussed for weeks, but many figures are blaming the slow progress on the Federal Finance Department, rather than Ms Cook. A Senate estimates hearing last week was told the Finance Department manages 250 offices for politicians across Australia and is currently overseeing 40 relocations because of factors such as boundary changes or leases expiring. Global commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield is contracted to provide property services for electorate offices with the Finance Department acknowledging it has received complaints about its performance from MPs.